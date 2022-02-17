1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Looks Like It's Been in a Barn for Decades, Still Runs

Keeping a classic car in a barn for decades is not a good idea, especially if the said building wasn't properly equipped for long-term storage. This 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air looks like it was kept in one of those poorly maintained barns, but amazingly enough, it still runs and drives. And it's looking for a new home.
There's no info as to how this gorgeous classic ended up looking like this, but it's most likely the result of a long series of poor decisions. I'd venture to say that it's more than just improper storage. This car was repainted (poorly) at least twice, and the repairs that have been operated inside the cabin are unorthodox, to say the least.
Yup, this thing has metal patches welded on top of the car's rusty floor and whoever installed the drag-style shifter did a terrible job. But these aren't the only issues here. Both the door panels and the rear bench are missing. On the other hand, the dashboard appears to be complete, and the front bench is in relatively good shape.
As far as the exterior goes, it has fewer issues. Sure, the paint is in terrible condition, and most of the chrome trim needs to be refreshed or restored, but hey, at least there aren't any patches welded to the car's original body panels. The shell appears to be solid overall.
Unfortunately, the seller doesn't provide any details about the drivetrain. The ad claims that the Bel Air "runs, stops, and drives," but there's absolutely no info as to what lurks under the hood beyond the fact that it's a 283-cubic-inch (4.6-liter) V8.
The Bel Air was indeed available with a 283 in 1957 (it generated between 185 and 283 horsepower), but I have a feeling it's not the coupe's original mill. All told, this Chevy requires some additional investigation before placing a bid.
Speaking of which, the Bel Air is being auctioned off by eBay user "lowrideraddicts" and bidding has reached $7,600 with more than two days to go. The ad has a "reserve not met" status and a "buy it now" price of $19,000. It's a little steep given the car's condition, but hopefully, the seller will eventually lower the amount because this Bel Air needs a better life.
Yup, this thing has metal patches welded on top of the car's rusty floor and whoever installed the drag-style shifter did a terrible job. But these aren't the only issues here. Both the door panels and the rear bench are missing. On the other hand, the dashboard appears to be complete, and the front bench is in relatively good shape.
As far as the exterior goes, it has fewer issues. Sure, the paint is in terrible condition, and most of the chrome trim needs to be refreshed or restored, but hey, at least there aren't any patches welded to the car's original body panels. The shell appears to be solid overall.
Unfortunately, the seller doesn't provide any details about the drivetrain. The ad claims that the Bel Air "runs, stops, and drives," but there's absolutely no info as to what lurks under the hood beyond the fact that it's a 283-cubic-inch (4.6-liter) V8.
The Bel Air was indeed available with a 283 in 1957 (it generated between 185 and 283 horsepower), but I have a feeling it's not the coupe's original mill. All told, this Chevy requires some additional investigation before placing a bid.
Speaking of which, the Bel Air is being auctioned off by eBay user "lowrideraddicts" and bidding has reached $7,600 with more than two days to go. The ad has a "reserve not met" status and a "buy it now" price of $19,000. It's a little steep given the car's condition, but hopefully, the seller will eventually lower the amount because this Bel Air needs a better life.