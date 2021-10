1956 Studebaker Transtar Pickup Truck Is a Rare Gem, Begs to Be Restored

Granted, they're not as famous as their Ford- and Chevy-badged rivals, but Studebaker haulers go back to the late 1920s when the GN Series debuted. Studebaker actually produced about 10 different trucks until the 1950s, but it's the post-WW2 models that are a bit more familiar to the world. I'm talking about the E Series (1955-1964) and the Champ (1960-1964).But there's one more post-war truck to consider. It's called the Transtar and has nothing in common with the Class 8 trucks built by Navistar International. Part of the E Series line of haulers, the Transtar was produced from 1956 to 1958 and then from 1960 to 1963. And it's among the rarest pickups from the era.These trucks weren't a very common sight when they were still in production, and they're even harder to spot nowadays. That's why finding one for sale in 2021 is a big deal. If you're a Studebaker nut, that is!Well, this 1956 Transtar popped up on eBay recently, and it's one of those rare gems that's also affordable. Sure, it's in a rather poor shape and will need a lot of love to become road-worthy again, but it's definitely salvageable.The pickup shows a lot of surface rust on the outside, but it's in surprisingly good condition for a vehicle that's more than 60 years old. It comes with a complete interior and what might be a numbers-matching engine The seller doesn't provide any details, but the photos suggest it features an inline-six unit. The trucks were sold with 185- and 246-cubic-inch (3.0- and 4.0-liter) six-cylinders rated at 92 and 102 horsepower, respectively. Given that it's a first-year model, it could be equipped with the smaller mill.Studebaker also offered a selection of V8 engines and a couple of diesels in these trucks.This Transtar also comes with a covered bed, which makes it an even rarer appearance. And the metal top makes it suitable for a camper conversion if you're into that type of thing.The seller says the truck rides on "good bones," so it should be a solid candidate for a restoration. Located in Redmond, Washington, the hauler is being auctioned off by eBay seller "drexelkwon." The no-reserve bidding is at only $1,000 with three days to go, so it could turn out to be an affordable (and definitely unique) classic.