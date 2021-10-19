1956 Studebaker Transtar Pickup Truck Is a Rare Gem, Begs to Be Restored

When you talk about Studebaker, you usually think about iconic cars like the Avanti, Commander, and the Hawk. But like most automakers that were born in the early days of the automobile, Studebaker also built pickup trucks.
Granted, they're not as famous as their Ford- and Chevy-badged rivals, but Studebaker haulers go back to the late 1920s when the GN Series debuted. Studebaker actually produced about 10 different trucks until the 1950s, but it's the post-WW2 models that are a bit more familiar to the world. I'm talking about the E Series (1955-1964) and the Champ (1960-1964).
But there's one more post-war truck to consider. It's called the Transtar and has nothing in common with the Class 8 trucks built by Navistar International. Part of the E Series line of haulers, the Transtar was produced from 1956 to 1958 and then from 1960 to 1963. And it's among the rarest pickups from the era.
These trucks weren't a very common sight when they were still in production, and they're even harder to spot nowadays. That's why finding one for sale in 2021 is a big deal. If you're a Studebaker nut, that is!
Well, this 1956 Transtar popped up on eBay recently, and it's one of those rare gems that's also affordable. Sure, it's in a rather poor shape and will need a lot of love to become road-worthy again, but it's definitely salvageable.
The pickup shows a lot of surface rust on the outside, but it's in surprisingly good condition for a vehicle that's more than 60 years old. It comes with a complete interior and what might be a numbers-matching engine.
The seller doesn't provide any details, but the photos suggest it features an inline-six unit. The trucks were sold with 185- and 246-cubic-inch (3.0- and 4.0-liter) six-cylinders rated at 92 and 102 horsepower, respectively. Given that it's a first-year model, it could be equipped with the smaller mill.
Studebaker also offered a selection of V8 engines and a couple of diesels in these trucks.
This Transtar also comes with a covered bed, which makes it an even rarer appearance. And the metal top makes it suitable for a camper conversion if you're into that type of thing.
The seller says the truck rides on "good bones," so it should be a solid candidate for a restoration. Located in Redmond, Washington, the hauler is being auctioned off by eBay seller "drexelkwon." The no-reserve bidding is at only $1,000 with three days to go, so it could turn out to be an affordable (and definitely unique) classic.
