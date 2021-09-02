This Custom Studebaker Truck Took Blood, Sweat and Tears to Build

Studebaker is the kind of classic American car name that’s largely faded from modern lexicons after fifty years since its last model rolled off the factory floor. Even so, a small, dedicated group of DIY guys across America are hard at work keeping the memories of this classic American moniker alive by making them into custom machines that could catch the attention of even the most staunch non-car enthusiast.
This custom pickup truck started its life in 1958 as a standard run-of-the-mill Studebaker E-series pickup truck and stayed that way until it received extensive mechanical and body modifications from a shop called Back Street Kustoms, and was turned into the striking custom ride it is today.
In place of the old Studebaker engine sits a highly modified 307 cubic inch (5.0-liter) V8 with custom dual exhausts and mounted to the trusted GM to 350 turbo automatic transmission.
Keeping in line with the theme of swapping out OEM components for classic Chevy parts, the rear end has been swapped to fit a Chevrolet posi-end limited-slip differential. It’s all tied together by a set of custom Rocket wheels and a set of beautiful whitewall tires at all four corners for that classic restomod look that collectors around the world love to drool over.
The interior of this machine received much the same treatment as the outside. The drab and worn-out old seats have been replaced with a set of wicked-looking bucket seats wrapped in an elegant white leather to contrast perfectly with the out-of-this-world bright purple exterior.
All of this custom fabrication to the drivetrain, interior, and exterior demands a high premium on the used car market, and this one-of-a-kind custom Studebaker pickup truck could be yours for $35,995 written out to Classic Car Deals of Cadillac, Michigan. Our advice is to get it while you still can, because interest is sure to be high, despite the very low-quality photos we're treated with.
