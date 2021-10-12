Vanessa Hudgens Really Loves Vintage Cars, Drives Studebaker Silver Hawk

Vanessa Hudgens really knows her cars. Although you might not think so, the actress and singer is into luxurious rides, but also has a soft spot for vintage models, and her latest Instagram post includes a Studebaker.
In a black-and-white set of pictures, Vanessa Hudgens and her friends, actress and dancer Laura New and singer GG Magree, posed next to a black Studebaker Silver Hawk, and they couldn’t be more thrilled.
We don’t know whether the car or the girls looked cooler (it could be all of them, as far as we're concerned), but Vanessa asked: “Can u tell we loved this car?” The answer? Yes, no doubt about it. Laura New also posted the same set, writing: “What a cute ride.”
The Studebaker Silver Hawk was produced between 1957 and 1959 at the company's plant in Indiana. The model was designed to compete with the Ford Thunderbird and Oldsmobile Starfire. It came in four variants, sporting similar wheelbase and looks with those of the 1953 coupes and hardtops, designed by Robert Bourke, the head of the design team. The Flight Hawk and Power Hawk were available with two doors, while the Golden Hawk and the Sky Hawk were hardtops.
The Silver Hawk line simply became Hawk after 1959. The 1959 model sported a 2.8-liter inline-six engine, putting out 90 horsepower, or a 4.2-liter V8, with either 180, or 195 horsepower. Some of the changes performed were the new tailfins and the relocation of the new Silver Hawk badging from the trunk lid where it usually was.
Given her caption, Vanessa Hudgens might not own this vehicle, but for sure she had some fun driving it. To further show how much she loves vintage automobiles, she recently showed off her “dream car,” which is a 1965 Mustang GT350.
And, while she does own more powerful cars in her garage, there seems to be something about Vanessa and vintage cars that just fits. Plus, the black Studebaker Silver Hawk couldn’t be more adequate for her love for the Halloween season.
