Vanessa Hudgens Casually Chills in Her "Dream Car," a 1965 Mustang GT350

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ????Vanessa Hudgens???? (@vanessahudgens) Vanessa Hudgens , who grew to fame after her role in the High School Musical trilogy in mid 2000s, has long left that era behind, and has had some mainstream success. She starred alongside stars like Jennifer Lopez, Mads Mikkelsen, and appeared in Will Smith's latest Bad Boys for Life. She even got her own trilogy on Netflix for the Christmas-centered movies, The Princess Switch. Among her latest achievements, she also created a skincare line, Know Beauty.Now the actress is flexing her “dream car” on social media. In a past interview with Marie Claire (via ET Canada ), when talking about her future, she shared she wants “A vintage Mustang, kids, and an Oscar.” While the last two didn’t happen yet, there was one thing she did achieve, the Mustang.She posted a picture on her Instagram on Tuesday, September 14, casually chilling behind the wheel of a 1965 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 . Fellow musician and friend GG Magree commented on her photo, asking the actress to “Bring that baby back to la please,” and she seems to love it as much as Vanessa does.And what’s not to love about it?Under the hood of the first Carrol Shelby-modified Mustang, you can find a V8 engine with a large 4-barrel Holley 715 CFM carburetor with 310 horsepower at 6,000 rpm, and 329 lb ft (446 Nm) at 4,200 rpm. When it comes to performance, it can reach 0-60 mph (100 kph) in 6.8 seconds, with a top speed of 135 mph (217 kph).While it's certainly impressive, it might not be the fastest or most powerful car in Hudgens’ collection. She reportedly owns a Mercedes Benz E-350, an Audi S7, an Audi S5 convertible, a Lamborghini Huracán Spyder, and a Tesla Model S, and last year she was seen driving a Ferrari 488 Spider, which might be a new addition to her garage.