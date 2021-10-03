It's a Pain Getting a Title for an Abandoned Car in Illinois, Hoosiers Can Get It Faster

Some states are so afraid of scams and thefts that they make it hard even for law-abiding citizens to get the right papers for an abandoned car (such as the case for Illinois), but in Indiana things are way simpler.
The fear of trafficking stolen or converted vehicles made the Illinois government proceed with maximum caution. For example, they won't give you a title for a vehicle just because you find one abandoned on your property, nor the side of the road. In Indiana, on the other hand, they are less reluctant to do that, and give the new owner full responsibility if something goes wrong.Put the "Land of Lincoln" on your plates
Some cities in this state had big problems with car thefts and criminal activity, and it seems that the fear of such things is too big even nowadays, when most, if not all, vehicles are registered and have a unique VIN. This state doesn't even allow a private individual to have an unregistered vehicle on their property for more than seven days. If the car is offered for sale, it must go within 30 days, or the officials will start the procedures of removing that vehicle.
cannot be kept. There are a few exceptions, such as if the vehicle is kept in an enclosed structure. But you can avoid that if you are getting a bonded title.
If you find a vehicle on your property, you should act quickly and, somehow, that vehicle must stay in an enclosed structure, or you'll lose it. To apply for a bonded title, you must obtain the vehicle's current wholesale value from an authorized source. That is important since you'll have to purchase an Illinois title bond worth one time and a half of the vehicle's value. But if there is a lienholder, you must obtain a lien release before that, or you won't see a title in the "Land of Lincoln."
If you don't want to pay for a bonded title, you can always apply for a surety bond, and your rate will be set by a surety bond company, which might drop to 1% or 2%, depending on your credit score. Then, after three years, if there are no rightful claims on the vehicle, you can exchange that bonded title for a standard certificate title. Hoosiers can relax on their abandoned cars
Indiana is world-famous for the Indianapolis Speedway, a temple of speed that recently became used by car manufacturers to test their autonomous driving systems. It has a chance to be a great EV carmaker state, saving those incredible vast farmlands that cover the Indiana state. Here, at the "Crossroads of America," the Hoosiers can get their title for an abandoned vehicle from the court. For that, you have to fill the form 205 (R10 / 11-18) like they would buy a vehicle without knowing the seller, or if there is none.
Beware of the estimated value, since there is a price cut under and above $3,500, so take an evaluation for that car. Also, if the vehicle's VIN is altered or defaced, you have to ask for a new one issued by the local government. Thus, many stolen cars were re-established as roadworthy vehicles. and they even made special forms for claiming an abandoned vehicle.
