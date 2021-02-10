1954 Chevrolet 3800 Once Put Out Fires in Washington State, Still Packing Gear

As soon as the Second World War ended, carmakers set out to transform the lessons learned on the battlefields into something useful for civilians. For most, that meant taking trucks small and big and selling them to pretty much everyone.
For Chevrolet, the first major redesign of its trucks came in the form of the Advance-Design (New Design as far as GMC was concerned), launched in 1947 as a line of light and medium trucks. Unlike the series that were to follow it, the Task Force and later the C/K, Advance-Design trucks are much harder to find these days. Particularly specialized ones
We’ve already seen several high-profile builds based on these trucks, like the Chevy 3600 rat rod tow truck of last year, but there are others out there just waiting to be uncovered. And the best way to do that is to be on the lookout for them on the open market.
This is how we stumbled across this 3800 Chevy, a former fire-engine employed by the city of Goldendale, Washington. It’s a 1-ton machine converted to fight fires by the Howard-Cooper Corporation, and released from active duty sometime in 2015.
Even if it is no longer enlisted, it still retains the hardware that made it effective at its job back in the day. It no longer has hoses, but it does feature the hose reels, and things like a Motorola public-address speaker, and lights all around, potentially making it the ultimate party machine.
The truck still runs, and its 18-inch wheels spin under the power of a 261ci (4.3-liter) engine rocking a single downdraft carburetor and linked to a four-speed manual transmission. The odometer on the thing shows no more than 4,000 miles (6,400 km).
The Chevy 3800 fire truck is selling on Bring a Trailer, and with one day left in the bidding process at the time of writing, the highest offer sits at $12,000.
