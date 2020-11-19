All-Steel 1950 Chevy 3100 Is $180K Worth of Corvette Awesome, a Tough Sell

If you’ve been watching us this month, you might have noticed that we are talking quite a lot about Chevrolet. That’s because we chose November to celebrate the bowtie carmaker, and we’re not sorry one little bit we did that. Otherwise, pickups like this here 3100 might have never been uncovered.
The 3100 was a pickup built in the late 1940s and early 1950s as part of the Advance-Design families of trucks. It was the half-ton entry in the range, and proved quite successful in its time. But that was a different kind of success than the one it currently enjoys in the custom world.
This is not the first 3100 we’ve talked about, and it will probably not be the last. But it certainly is one of the best builds of its kind.
Once we were able to go past the flames painted on the body, we were treated with a project that allegedly cost $180,000 to put together. It was a collaborative effort between builders Gene Blackford, Remick Customs, 840 Graphics, and more, and it is currently for sale for far less.
The truck retains the original lines it had back in 1950, and it is made completely of steel, down to the fenders. The exterior comes with a chopped roof, shaved door handles, and 15-inch steel wheels, while the interior shows mostly the same form it was in back in its day, only incredibly well restored and embellished with things like custom gauges, Vintage Air, and a Kenwood stereo.
Whereas on the outside and inside the original 3100 can still be recognized, not the same can be said about what’s under the hood. The original engine was taken out and replaced with a Corvette 350ci (5.7-liter) capable of developing 300 hp. Linked to a 4-speed automatic overdrive transmission and breathing through a stainless exhaust, the engine is much more of a heart than the pickup ever dreamed of having.
As said, this 3100 is currently for sale with just 2,300 miles (3,700 km) on it since built. The dealer in charge with doing that is asking $69,900, which is less than half the amount it cost to make.
Despite all of the above, the truck is a tough sell, as it seems it is in the dealer’s inventory ever since 2018.
