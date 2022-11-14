1949 Chevrolet 3600 Has Much Corvette in It, Doesn’t Hide It

Whenever our eyes fall on something that looks like this here 1949 Chevrolet 3600, we know for a fact that the classic style of the body must hide the most modern bits and pieces of hardware. In the case of this one, those modern bits are the same used on various Corvettes.
The Advance-Design truck is one of many examples of its family that were saved from doom and turned into shiny bits of American trucks. It is presently listed for sale by Mecum during its Kansas City auction in the first few days of December, as one of the stars of the event taking place there.
We’re talking about a frame-off restoration that took abut 400 hours of work to complete. Invisible to the naked eye, the truck uses the original frame, propped on air suspension on the GM 10-colt rear, and coilover shocks up front, taken from a 1984 Corvette.
The Red Ember exterior that shines so beautifully hides a 350ci engine up front, complete with a Holley 4-barrel carburetor, Edelbrock intake, and a dual exhaust. It works through an automatic transmission, but the amount of power it sends through it was not disclosed.
The engine’s punch is transferred to the ground by means of wheels taken off a C4 Corvette, with the front ones steered through a power system coming from the same kind of America’s Sports Car. Behind the wheels sit power brakes.
Elsewhere, the truck was gifted with a new wood bed, a leather power bench inside, a console, and a headliner. An Autosound AM/AM/Bluetooth stereo is on deck for music needs, while in front of the driver sits a Vintage USA electronic instrument cluster.
The auction house selling the 1949 Chevrolet 3600 with Corvette DNA does not say how much it expects to fetch for it during the December auction.
We’re talking about a frame-off restoration that took abut 400 hours of work to complete. Invisible to the naked eye, the truck uses the original frame, propped on air suspension on the GM 10-colt rear, and coilover shocks up front, taken from a 1984 Corvette.
The Red Ember exterior that shines so beautifully hides a 350ci engine up front, complete with a Holley 4-barrel carburetor, Edelbrock intake, and a dual exhaust. It works through an automatic transmission, but the amount of power it sends through it was not disclosed.
The engine’s punch is transferred to the ground by means of wheels taken off a C4 Corvette, with the front ones steered through a power system coming from the same kind of America’s Sports Car. Behind the wheels sit power brakes.
Elsewhere, the truck was gifted with a new wood bed, a leather power bench inside, a console, and a headliner. An Autosound AM/AM/Bluetooth stereo is on deck for music needs, while in front of the driver sits a Vintage USA electronic instrument cluster.
The auction house selling the 1949 Chevrolet 3600 with Corvette DNA does not say how much it expects to fetch for it during the December auction.