1950 Chevrolet 3600 Truck With a Camper House on Top Will Take Your Anywhere

We’ve all been itching to get away, if only for a few days, but those of you who happen to live in the U.S. have the chance to do it – on the cheap and in excellent style.
Given the travel restrictions in place all over the world, interest in RVs, motorhomes, camper vans and overlanders has boomed in recent months. All these are excellent options for life on the road but they come at a price: the more adventurous you’re feeling, the steeper the price.
By comparison, this is a cheap alternative.
In Latah, Washington, someone is selling a 1950 Chevrolet 3600 truck with a tiny house in lieu of a camper for as little as $13,500. According to the seller, the truck itself is in excellent condition, with all original parts and matching numbers engine. Even the paint is original, and it’s held up amazingly.
“Even the radiator grill bars in the front are perfectly straight, and there's a faint remainder hint of the original red and blue paint in the Chevrolet emblems, where the years and frequent polishing haven't worn it away to gloss silver,” the seller says in the listing. “Included is a custom tow bar, once used to flat-tow an MGB Fastback.”
The truck alone is probably worth the money, because it’s a classic that’s been kept in such good shape despite the fact that it’s already traveled 60,000 miles (96,560 km). The buyer has the option of stripping the wooden camper off the truck: the truck can be driven as such, while the camper could serve as a non-movable tiny house or separate guest room.
Inside, there’s a custom red interior with dated furnishings: this can be either outdated or cool vintage style, depending on how you choose to look at it. It looks just like your grandma’s living, if your grandma wasn’t into hoarding trinkets. Oak floors and wood everywhere add to the homey-ness of the interior, and there’s plenty of space to move around and not knock down (heavy, wooden) stuff.
This camper might not have all the comforts of its modern, more expensive siblings traveling the world today, but it definitely stands out from the crowd. And it will do the job to take you anywhere, though it would be ideal if you weren’t in a hurry.
