1947 Plymouth Coupe Is Far From Stock, Seethe if You Wish

There are two schools of thought you can choose to take when purchasing a classic car. You could either keep everything as close to numbers matching as possible. Or, if you're really bold, you can modify it to be every bit as capable on modern roads as it was in its day. That's the route this 1947 Plymouth Coupe was destined to undertake.
There are a relatively vocal group of people online who swear by keeping things as stock as humanly possible. But when a set of brake shoes for a car built in the 1940s can be two or three times the cost of one from the 90s, all but the wealthiest collectors must choose the latter.
In fairness, the mods done to this early post-war American jalopy makes it capable and useable as a semi-daily driver. The newest craze in the restomod scene is replacing classic chassis front ends with that of the Mustang II. This is, of course, objectively the lamest generation of the Mustang. But its lightweight sub-frame makes for a great medium for a restomod project, as the community has come to find
An AirRide multi-link airbag suspension setup sits at all four corners of this machine. The venerable GM 350 cubic-inch, small-block V8 under the hood is fed through a Turbo 400 three-speed transmission and Ford eight-inch rear end with a"Posi" limited-slip differential. Some may scoff at the idea of throwing away the original drivetrain from a car such as this. But when you remember that these engines in those days threw their rods after prolonged high revs, the people who are snobbish about this can frankly remain upset.
The Dodge Flame Red paint job ties the whole package nicely, as do the Centerline five-spoke aluminum wheels with contemporary-looking black wall tires. It can be all yours via East Coast Classic Cars of Lillington, North Carolina, for $18,500. Compared to the mid-trim Chevy Spark you can settle for at that price today, we think the Plymouth is a more fun daily, if not as practical.
