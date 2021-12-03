Hod-Rodded 1965 Plymouth Fury Emerges Out of Backyard, Takes First Drive in 20 Years

More on this:

1 1964 Ford Galaxie Gets First Wash in 30 Years, Does Burnout to Celebrate

2 Huge Field Junkyard Is Loaded with Sad Muscle Cars Waiting for a Second Chance

3 International Truck Was Left to Rot in the Woods, Takes First Drive in 50 Years

4 1978 Ferrari 308 GT4 Is Selling With Dubious Distinction of Being World’s Rustiest Ferrari

5 Abandoned 1967 Chevy Impala Comes With a Rat-Infested Interior, Still Runs and Drives