Custom '48 Chevy Stylemaster has Great Name, Even Greater 383 Stroker Engine

The late 1940s were a time before the auto industry had gotten into the rhythm of naming cars in a way that excites their audience. One glaring exception has to be the 1948 Chevrolet Stylemaster. Even saying the word "Stylemaster" makes you at least 20% cooler of a person. The custom Stylemaster we have to show today also happens to have a great motor to back up its name.
This classic custom job is for sale on Classic Autotrader via an anonymous private seller out of Berkley, Michigan. We can only assume the seller enjoys saying the word "Stylemaster" just as much as we do. Originally produced between 1946 and 1948, the Stylemaster was one of the very first American cars to roll off the assembly line of a victorious American factory that'd only recently stopped producing tanks and aircraft.
The Stylemaster was built in several factories, including North Tarrytown, New York, Arlington, Texas, and Flint, Michigan. Only one choice of engine and transmission was available in those two production years. A pretty lackluster 3.5-liter inline-six engine paired to a three-speed manual transmission.
But you won't find that measly little drivetrain in this example. Everything is replaced by the venerable GM 383 cubic inch (6.2-liter) stroker V8. A brand-correct replacement, yes, but period correct? We think not.
The seller didn't present any official power numbers on his listing on Classic Autotrader. But as classic muscle fans, we know 383s can hit 350 horsepower, even with the most modest of tunes. There's always room for improvement in these stroked GM small-block engines, and who's to say the power figure this Stylemaster would put down wouldn't change from dyno pull to dyno pull as a result?
Apart from the engine, this custom build is paired with a GM four-speed 700R4 automatic transmission, similar to what you would find in a number of GM cars built in the 80s and 90s. The quality of the finish in the red leather interior does leave a bit to be desired, but it's more than made up for in our eyes by the quality of the exterior paint job. The way the black paint reflects the photo-taker and their surrounding environment so flawlessly is a sure-fire indicator of the time, effort, and money that went into it.
The car's front end is donated mainly from a Mustang II, and airbag suspension can be found at all four corners, with Willwood discs in the front and drums in the rear. All in all, not a bad package for $30,000 before taxes and fees. Considering one could spend up to $100 grand to see this car thoroughly done up, we're sure whoever buys it will be more than happy it runs and drives enough to be enjoyed. Also, Chevy, please bring back the Stylemaster name. It's too good to leave it in the '40s.
