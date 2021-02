1939 Ford Deluxe Coupe Street Rod Is Ripped With ZZ4 Chevrolet V8 Muscle

Purchased by the seller’s father in 2012 and refurbished by the Cotati Speed Shop in Santa Rosa, chassis number CA977551 is a little more buff than meets the eye. Pop the hood open, and you’re greeted by polished valve covers that feature a red bowtie and the automaker’s name in capital letters.Purchased from Pace Performance in 2013 together with the 700R4 transmission, the ZZ4 crate engine flaunts a street roller camshaft, an aluminum head, four-bolt main block, forged steel crankshaft, high silicon pistons, and strong PM connecting rods. All told, the small-block V8 flexes 355 free-breathing ponies and 405 pound-feet (549 Nm) of torque.A four-speed auto that replaced the TH350 in 1982, this cog-swapping veteran sends the goodies to a 12-bolt rear end with a Positraction differential. MSD electronic ignition, a Holley 770-cfm carburetor, custom motor mounts, an aluminum radiator with an electric fan, and a hard-wired trickle charger are worth mentioning as well, along with the adjustable lock-up torque converter, ceramic-coated headers, and in-tank fuel pump.The 5.7-liter engine breathes out through an H-pipe system with Flowmaster mufflers, the kind of setup that won’t please your neighbors in the morning. Approximately 5,600 miles (9,012 kilometers) were racked up during current ownership, which isn’t much at all for the ZZ4 and the 700R4.Listed on Bring a Trailer at no reserve, the red-painted street rod isn’t perfect from a visual standpoint. Rock chips and cracks in the paintwork here and there aren’t deal-breaking problems, though, which is why the Chevy-powered Deluxe Coupe is going for $17,000 at the time of writing.