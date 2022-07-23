1934 Ford Abandoned for 50 Years Gets Second Chance, Still in One Piece

While classic cars that have been kept in barns may still have a shot at being restored, those that spent decades outside are usually too far gone. But some still get saved thanks to dedicated enthusiasts. This 1934 Ford sedan is one of those cars.
Part of the Model B series that Ford made from 1932 to 1934, this old gal had a rough life, having spent a whopping 50 years in the woods. Yes, that's five decades of exposure to the elements, which is more than enough to ruin a classic car. But this Ford took all those years of sun, rain, and maybe even snow like a champ, and emerged from its grave still in one piece.
Documented by YouTube's "Classic Car & Muscle Car," the rescue mission was far from easy. It involved a lot of cutting, lifting, and dragging, as well as an excavator to pull the car out of the ground.
While still in one piece, the car is in pretty bad shape. There's lots of rust on the body panels and around the windows, while the interior will need a full makeover to become usable. And it's safe to say that the engine no longer turns. We don't know if it's a numbers-matching unit, but it's very likely given that this car was abandoned so long ago.
Does it still have a chance to become road-worthy again? Well, it's totally doable, but this car will need a full-blown restoration. One that will probably cost more than the value of 1934 Ford in Concours-ready condition. But hopefully, we will see this 1930s classic back on the road sooner than later.
The Model B was introduced in 1932 as a replacement for the Model A. The full-size car was available in a wide variety of body styles, ranging from two-door roadsters and phaetons to four-door sedans and pickups.
All Model Bs came standard with 201-cubic-inch (3.3-liter) four-cylinder engines, but Ford also offered a 221-cubic-inch (3.6-liter) Flathead V8. The cars equipped with the latter were sold as the Model 18 and 40.
Ford discontinued the series after the 1934 model year, replacing it with the more streamlined Model 48 in 1935. Just like the Model A, the Model B is a popular platform for hot rods.
