1963 Chevrolet Corvair Monza Spyder Convertible Is a Rare Barn Find With the Full Package

A car that hasn’t been started for nearly 30 years could obviously make many people walk away, but in the case of this Corvair, the long time of sitting is actually what makes it a super-appealing model.
As a barn find that’s been sleeping for nearly three decades, this Chevrolet Corvair Monza Spyder convertible is as intriguing as it gets.
Especially because, as the owner says, the car still comes complete and with little rust problems.
In terms of changes, the 1963 Corvair didn’t come with too many refinements from its predecessor, with the popularity of the Spyder obviously increasing substantially. The turbocharged Spyder was introduced in 1962 for the Monza coupes and convertibles, so a year later, it was already a mature model with an established presence in the U.S. market.
However, a Corvair Monza Spyder convertible wasn’t necessarily a common sight. eBay seller mtradingco says only approximately 7,500 units in this configuration ended up seeing the daylight, and while we can’t verify these claims, we do know that the convertible accounted for 20 percent of the entire Corvair production in 1963.
So at the end of the day, this barn-find Chevy is still a rare gem that totally deserves to get back on the road, especially if it’s as solid as the owner claims it is.
We have no idea if the engine is still running or not, but given it hasn’t been started in about 30 years, nobody should be surprised if the six-cylinder unit is already locked up from sitting. Of course, an in-person inspection should help figure out if there’s still some life left in this Corvair, and hopefully, there is, given how rare it is.
As for the selling price, the no-reserve auction starts at $3,500, but at this point, nobody has entered the race to take the car home and give it a second chance.
Especially because, as the owner says, the car still comes complete and with little rust problems.
In terms of changes, the 1963 Corvair didn’t come with too many refinements from its predecessor, with the popularity of the Spyder obviously increasing substantially. The turbocharged Spyder was introduced in 1962 for the Monza coupes and convertibles, so a year later, it was already a mature model with an established presence in the U.S. market.
However, a Corvair Monza Spyder convertible wasn’t necessarily a common sight. eBay seller mtradingco says only approximately 7,500 units in this configuration ended up seeing the daylight, and while we can’t verify these claims, we do know that the convertible accounted for 20 percent of the entire Corvair production in 1963.
So at the end of the day, this barn-find Chevy is still a rare gem that totally deserves to get back on the road, especially if it’s as solid as the owner claims it is.
We have no idea if the engine is still running or not, but given it hasn’t been started in about 30 years, nobody should be surprised if the six-cylinder unit is already locked up from sitting. Of course, an in-person inspection should help figure out if there’s still some life left in this Corvair, and hopefully, there is, given how rare it is.
As for the selling price, the no-reserve auction starts at $3,500, but at this point, nobody has entered the race to take the car home and give it a second chance.