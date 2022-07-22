All-Original 1968 Ford Mustang Sitting in a Barn Is Dusty, Rusty, Ridiculously Intriguing

The first engine Mustang customers were offered back in 1968 was the 200 (3.3-liter) Thriftpower also available on the previous model year. Installed on T-code Mustangs, this six-cylinder was further tuned for the 1968 Mustang, with the output dropped from 120 horsepower to 115 horsepower – with no change in terms of torque.
As far as the V8 units were concerned, the most popular choice was the 289 (4.7-liter) fitted on the C-code Ford Mustangs. With a 2-barrel carburetor, this engine was rated at 195 horsepower, once again down from 200 horsepower on the previous model year.
Exclusive to this model year was the 302 (4.9-liter) small-block V8 and which was equipped with a 2-barrel carburetor. This time, the maximum power was 210 horsepower. A 4-barrel sibling was also offered on the J-code Mustang, with the power output raised to 230 horsepower.
The 1968 Mustang that someone has recently pulled from a barn is one of these J-code models, and according to eBay seller allabtr78, the engine needs some work due to the many years of sitting. It’s not exactly clear what this means, so we can’t tell for sure if the engine is stuck or at least turns over.
On the other hand, the photos do confirm this is a genuine barn find, as the Mustang is covered in a thick layer of dust that at some level hides its actual condition. The seller, however, guarantees this pony comes in a very solid shape, and while some rust does exist, only minor TLC would be required to bring it back to the road.
Nevertheless, this doesn’t seem to be a project that is as easy as the seller claims. Some parts are likely missing as well – a series of extras, including the trim pieces, are also available even if they’re not visible in the provided photos.
So at the end of the day, this is one rather mysterious and very intriguing Mustang that could be worth a full inspection before committing to a purchase. The bidding starts at $3,000, and a reserve is also in place.
Exclusive to this model year was the 302 (4.9-liter) small-block V8 and which was equipped with a 2-barrel carburetor. This time, the maximum power was 210 horsepower. A 4-barrel sibling was also offered on the J-code Mustang, with the power output raised to 230 horsepower.
The 1968 Mustang that someone has recently pulled from a barn is one of these J-code models, and according to eBay seller allabtr78, the engine needs some work due to the many years of sitting. It’s not exactly clear what this means, so we can’t tell for sure if the engine is stuck or at least turns over.
On the other hand, the photos do confirm this is a genuine barn find, as the Mustang is covered in a thick layer of dust that at some level hides its actual condition. The seller, however, guarantees this pony comes in a very solid shape, and while some rust does exist, only minor TLC would be required to bring it back to the road.
Nevertheless, this doesn’t seem to be a project that is as easy as the seller claims. Some parts are likely missing as well – a series of extras, including the trim pieces, are also available even if they’re not visible in the provided photos.
So at the end of the day, this is one rather mysterious and very intriguing Mustang that could be worth a full inspection before committing to a purchase. The bidding starts at $3,000, and a reserve is also in place.