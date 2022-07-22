All-Original 1968 Ford Mustang Sitting in a Barn Is Dusty, Rusty, Ridiculously Intriguing

The first engine Mustang customers were offered back in 1968 was the 200 (3.3-liter) Thriftpower also available on the previous model year. Installed on T-code Mustangs, this six-cylinder was further tuned for the 1968 Mustang, with the output dropped from 120 horsepower to 115 horsepower – with no change in terms of torque.

11 photos