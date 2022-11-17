175k-Mile 1997 Toyota Land Cruiser Snatches $51,500 at Auction, We Look Into It

Born in the ‘50s as a not-that-distant relative of the Jeep, the Land Cruiser aimed to offer utility and practicality, all packaged tightly into a vehicle that embodied Japanese astuteness. Comfort wasn’t a thing that mattered until the ‘60s. Fast forward a couple of decades, and the spartan-looking SUV gets more refined and is infused with better overall dynamics when the ‘90s arrive. The automaker managed to create something highly desirable even today – the Toyota Land Cruiser 80 Series, which is one of the most loved SUVs.
Its rise to fame in the U.S. is credited mostly to the fact that Toyota gained a good reputation back then. Families living in northern regions wanted a car that could endure the harshness of winter. So, the Land Cruiser was more and more being considered by buyers that wanted something like a Range Rover but with none of the associated issues.
While this may not be enough to explain the phenomenon that is still ongoing in the used car market for certain makes and models, it is providing us with a glimpse into this ever-changing world. But let’s continue looking for reasons!
Despite worsening economic conditions and fears of a recession, lower mileage vehicles have lately attracted even more enthusiastic bidders. For example, another 1997 Land Cruiser FZJ80 with 13,000 miles (20,921 kilometers) on the clock sold for $135,000 in July 2022!
But this one that got away for $51,500 presented itself with over 175,000 miles (281,635 kilometers) on the odometer and many changes. The owner explained on the auctioning platform that he wanted to make it look as nice as possible. This involved a lot of serious cleaning, parts replacing, and restoring other bits and pieces. Fortunately, rust was not a concern, and every fix was performed by knowledgeable technicians. The latter, of course, is what the seller said on BaT.
However, the 4.5-liter inline-six engine is known for having thirst issues and not that much power with its 212 hp (215 ps) and 275 lb-ft (373 Nm) of torque.
But you could say that mileage is not that important when thinking of adventures that do not involve highways or much pavement at all. The things that matter most are having a reliable engine and a vehicle that can move all its wheels.
So, what gives? Another reason people would rather buy a vehicle that had its fair share of usage might be the average price of a new car was over $45,000 just last month. Why bother with something brand-new that is yet to prove its worth when you can just acquire something that has been put through a lot and did not fail?
Moreover, overlanders often look for cars that can withstand all sorts of terrains. They could also be a part of the “price problem,” since the Land Cruiser 80 Series is known for not needing too much time in the shop.
But the most likely explanation for people’s interest in these types of SUVs could be that the Toyota Land Cruiser 80 Series is currently perceived by many as an iconic thing. With vehicles becoming increasingly more complicated and reliant on proprietary technology, buying one that can do it all for a fraction of the price of something new and equally capable is an option that cannot be ignored.
All in all, the market will always decide what the price of something is. And when you factor in the attractiveness of this model, its current state and service history, the seller's reputation on Bring a Trailer, and the fact that it looks as good as it does... Well, it’s no wonder the price went from $38,000 to $51,000 in just nine minutes. The auction ended with a bid that added only $500 over the last best offer.
