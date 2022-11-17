2024 Toyota Highlander Redesign Depicts All the Colorful yet Digital Mid-Size SUV Goodies

Toyota is on a big roll these days, both internationally and regionally. And not just in the real world but also across the virtual automotive realm.
Over in the real world, in the span of just a few hours, we got the international presentation of the all-new, fifth-generation Toyota Prius, a ‘Hybrid Reborn’ with a sleeker design, a better interior, and upgraded HEV or PHEV powertrain options. Then, over at the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show, the Japanese automaker also premiered a new bZ compact SUV concept to signal it may be ready to finally expand the EV lineup.
Meanwhile, across the digital playing fields, the pixel masters are thinking big. Some are willing to give us a fresh take on the company’s soccer mom/hockey dad minivan, the cool Sienna Hybrid. Others, such as the virtual automotive artist better known as Carbizzy on his YouTube channel, have imagined the unofficial looks of something that probably sells much better than any MPV out there – the mid-size Highlander crossover SUV.
The CGI expert does not say if we are dealing with a hypothetical new generation or just a simpler facelift, so one can take a pick – just remember to treat it with a grain of salt, as Toyota currently only has eyes for the 2024 Grand Highlander three-row family adventurer, not the regular version. If anyone needs our two cents on the matter, I will go for a casual refresh dream, more than anything else.
As always, the author makes sure to properly tease the atmosphere with some dark CGI before revealing all the front and rear three-quarters POV goodies. Then, as per tradition, the unofficial first look at this hypothetical 2024 Toyota Highlander also veers towards a fashionable color palette reel. So, after checking out all the ritzy options, does this CGI seem worthy of our digital hall pass, or not?
