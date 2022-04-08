15K-Mile 1971 Honda CB750 Four K1 Is the Two-Wheeled Embodiment of Vintage Charm

You’ll have to look closely before you can spot any signs of aging, as there are very few and far between.
For a bike that celebrated its 50th birthday last year, this charming 1971 MY CB750 Four K1 looks incredibly pristine. Before it was purchased by the current owner, Honda’s icon saw its bodywork repainted in a shiny layer of metallic-red, and both wheels were wrapped in IRC GS-11 Grand High Speed rubber.
In addition, the creature’s ignition timing and camshaft chain tension have been optimized to keep things running smoothly, while its outdated battery was discarded in favor of a modern alternative. As far as mileage is concerned, this antique beauty has traveled just north of 15k miles (24,000 km) since the day it was released.
Within the CB750’s tubular steel double cradle frame, one may find an air-cooled SOHC inline-four power source that features eight valves, four Keihin carburetors and a displacement of 736cc. The engine is accompanied by a wet multi-plate clutch and a five-speed transmission, which turns the rear wheel through a chain final drive.
By delivering up to 67 hp at 8,000 rpm and 44 pound-feet (60 Nm) of torque at 7,000 spins, the four-stroke mill enables its bearer to reach a top speed of 124 mph (200 kph). In the suspension sector, Honda’s legend is equipped with 34 mm (1.3 inches) telescopic forks at the front and dual preload-adjustable shocks on the other end.
Braking duties are handled by a 296 mm (11.7 inches) disc and a single-piston caliper up north, along with a drum unit measuring 180 mm (7.1 inches) at six o’clock. Both the front and rear brake modules have been refurbished by the previous owner, who’d also serviced the gauges with new dial faces.
This quintessential UJM is currently searching for a new place to call home on Bring a Trailer, and you’ve got until the afternoon of April 12 to make an offer at no reserve. However, don’t you expect to get away with snatching this Japanese treasure for pennies, as the highest bid is currently registered at a substantial $13,000.
