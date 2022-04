2022 Rivian R1T Electric Pickup for Sale at No Reserve, Auction Ending in a Few Days

kWh

It obviously comes with a significant premium over the MSRP, but at least you can take delivery in no time, and park it in the driveway before the weekend – not this one, but the next, as the virtual gavel will hit the table in four days.Advertised on cars&bids , this electric pickup is a 2022 model, in the Launch Edition configuration. It features a Launch Green paint finish, on top of the Black Mountain interior, and when it was new, it used to cost a little over $76,000. At the time of writing, the highest bid was at $116,000, so that’s already a cool $40,000 profit for the owner right there.This Rivian R1T has 103 miles (166 km) on the clock, and sits on 20-inch wheels, wrapped in chunky rubber from Pirelli. Things such as the air suspension, power tonneau cover, air compressor, 16-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 12.3-inch digital dials, premium audio, heated, ventilated, and power-adjustable front seats, heated steering wheel, wood trim, vegan leather upholstery, and the famous removable Bluetooth speaker are some of the things equipping it.Drivers are assisted on the go by a host of active and passive safety gear, including the forward collision warning, lane keep assist, blind-spot monitoring, and adaptive cruise control. Powering the four electric motors, two at the front and two at the rear, is a 135battery pack. The R1T has a whopping 835 horsepower and 908 pound-feet (1,231 Nm) of torque available via the right pedal, enabling a 0-60 mph (0-97 kph) in around 3.5 seconds. The EPA-estimated driving range is 314 miles (505 km) with the battery fully charged.