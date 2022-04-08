2022 Rivian R1T Electric Pickup for Sale at No Reserve, Auction Ending in a Few Days

Have you considered swiping right on a Rivian R1T? Well, you will be faced with a rather extensive waiting list if you do so, but there is a way around it.
It obviously comes with a significant premium over the MSRP, but at least you can take delivery in no time, and park it in the driveway before the weekend – not this one, but the next, as the virtual gavel will hit the table in four days.
Advertised on cars&bids, this electric pickup is a 2022 model, in the Launch Edition configuration. It features a Launch Green paint finish, on top of the Black Mountain interior, and when it was new, it used to cost a little over $76,000. At the time of writing, the highest bid was at $116,000, so that’s already a cool $40,000 profit for the owner right there.
This Rivian R1T has 103 miles (166 km) on the clock, and sits on 20-inch wheels, wrapped in chunky rubber from Pirelli. Things such as the air suspension, power tonneau cover, air compressor, 16-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 12.3-inch digital dials, premium audio, heated, ventilated, and power-adjustable front seats, heated steering wheel, wood trim, vegan leather upholstery, and the famous removable Bluetooth speaker are some of the things equipping it.
Drivers are assisted on the go by a host of active and passive safety gear, including the forward collision warning, lane keep assist, blind-spot monitoring, and adaptive cruise control. Powering the four electric motors, two at the front and two at the rear, is a 135 kWh battery pack. The R1T has a whopping 835 horsepower and 908 pound-feet (1,231 Nm) of torque available via the right pedal, enabling a 0-60 mph (0-97 kph) in around 3.5 seconds. The EPA-estimated driving range is 314 miles (505 km) with the battery fully charged.
Advertised on cars&bids, this electric pickup is a 2022 model, in the Launch Edition configuration. It features a Launch Green paint finish, on top of the Black Mountain interior, and when it was new, it used to cost a little over $76,000. At the time of writing, the highest bid was at $116,000, so that’s already a cool $40,000 profit for the owner right there.
This Rivian R1T has 103 miles (166 km) on the clock, and sits on 20-inch wheels, wrapped in chunky rubber from Pirelli. Things such as the air suspension, power tonneau cover, air compressor, 16-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 12.3-inch digital dials, premium audio, heated, ventilated, and power-adjustable front seats, heated steering wheel, wood trim, vegan leather upholstery, and the famous removable Bluetooth speaker are some of the things equipping it.
Drivers are assisted on the go by a host of active and passive safety gear, including the forward collision warning, lane keep assist, blind-spot monitoring, and adaptive cruise control. Powering the four electric motors, two at the front and two at the rear, is a 135 kWh battery pack. The R1T has a whopping 835 horsepower and 908 pound-feet (1,231 Nm) of torque available via the right pedal, enabling a 0-60 mph (0-97 kph) in around 3.5 seconds. The EPA-estimated driving range is 314 miles (505 km) with the battery fully charged.