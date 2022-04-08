7K-Mile 2000 BMW R 1150 GS Wants to Take You Deep Into Uncharted Territory

Sure, it isn’t the range-topping Adventure variant, but it can still take you off the beaten track without breaking much of a sweat.
Although this BMW R 1150 GS had been involved in an accident about five years ago, its original owner went to great lengths in order to have the damage mended out of existence. As a matter of fact, the dual-sport Bavarian is now entirely devoid of any major blemishes, and the next person who gets to throw a leg over it could be you.
That’s right; Motorrad’s beefy juggernaut is going on the block at no reserve with 6,800 miles (11,000 km) on the counter! At the time of this article, the highest bid is placed at a reasonable 5,500 freedom bucks, so you could easily take the lead if you’ve got about six grand to spare. The 2000 MY R 1150 GS will be listed on Bring a Trailer until April 11, when the online auction will end.
BMW’s mechanical spartan comes to life thanks to an air- and oil-cooled 1,130cc boxer-twin powerplant, which is coupled with a hydraulically-operated dry single-plate clutch and a six-speed transmission. The engine has a compression ratio of 10.3:1, four valves per cylinder and a Bosch Motronic MA 2.4 fuel injection system.
When the bike’s tachometer reads 6,750 rpm, this bad boy is capable of spawning up to 85 off-road-capable horses at the crankshaft. On the other hand, a sizeable torque output figure of 72 pound-feet (98 Nm) will be generated at approximately 5,250 spins. The oomph is routed to the rear wheel by means of a driveshaft, and it can result in a top speed of 121 mph (195 kph).
Tipping the scales at 503 pounds (228 kg) dry, the R 1150 GS is supported by Telelever forks at the front and a Paralever suspension unit at the opposite end. Stopping power comes from cross-drilled 305 mm (12 inches) brake rotors up north and a single 276 mm (10.9 inches) unit down south, all of which are linked to ABS-equipped Brembo calipers.
