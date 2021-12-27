14K-Mile 2001 Suzuki GSX-R1000 Dances on High-Grade Michelin Pilot Power Rubber

Riding a GSX-R can be a thrilling experience, but you’ll need some serious skill to make the most of it.
If you were to browse through the current listings on Iconic Motorbike Auctions, you’d eventually stumble upon a 2001 Suzuki GSX-R1000 clad with Michelin Pilot Power tires and aftermarket frame sliders. In terms of mileage, the bike’s digital odometer indicates that it’s been ridden for a little more than 14,300 miles (23,000 km) during its lifetime.
Moreover, the Gixxer also received a youthful battery in preparation for the sale, and it awaits your bids on the IMA website until December 29. At the time of this article, the top bidder is offering nearly three grand for Suzuki’s missile, but you’ll have to do better if you plan on meeting the reserve price. I mean, we are talking about a beastly liter-bike after all, so don’t expect to snatch it for pennies.
Behind its groovy outfit, Suzuki’s legend hides a liquid-cooled 988cc inline-four leviathan, which is coupled with a wet multi-plate clutch and a six-speed constant-mesh transmission. The fuel-injected powerplant features dual overhead camshafts, four valves per cylinder head and a sizeable compression ratio of 12.0:1.
When the tachometer reads 10,800 rpm, this unforgiving brute is capable of delivering up to 160 vicious horses, while a peak torque output of 81 pound-feet (110 Nm) will be spawned at 8,500 revs. Boasting a dry weight of 375 pounds (170 kg), the GSX-R1000 can finish the quarter-mile run in just 10.6 seconds, and it’ll then top out at a whopping 180 mph (290 kph).
Suspension duties are handled by 43 mm (1.7 inches) upside-down Kayaba forks up north, along with a fully-adjustable shock absorber on the other end. At the front, abundant stopping power is made possible thanks to dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) brake discs and six-piston Tokico calipers. On the other hand, the rear chain-driven hoop wears a 220 mm (8.7 inches) rotor that’s mated to a twin-piston caliper.
