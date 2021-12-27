14K-Mile 2001 Suzuki GSX-R1000 Dances on High-Grade Michelin Pilot Power Rubber

More on this:

1 This 1969 Camaro Z/28 Could Be a Better Choice With Its Rebuilt Engine Than a Survivor

2 1,000-HP Hennessey Exorcist Camaro ZL1 Promises to Play Nice With Demons and Hellcats

3 Impeccable 4,300-Mile 2014 KTM 1290 Super Duke R Is the Very Definition of Epic

4 1,100-HP 2009 Dodge Challenger SRT-8 Might Just Be Santa’s Most Awesome Little Helper

5 This 1975 Honda CB750 Four K5 Comes With Some Patina, Craves a Thorough Restoration