This 1975 Honda CB750 Four K5 Comes With Some Patina, Craves a Thorough Restoration

There aren’t many people who can say that their antique CB750 looks this tidy.
Although some blemishes are present on this 1975 Honda CB750 Four K5, you might be inclined to believe that it’s in mint condition at first glance. Overall, the bike still looks surprisingly neat, and it sports an assortment of modern goodies fitted under current ownership. These items include grippy Arrowmax tires from Dunlop, aftermarket foot pegs and a top-grade throttle lock setup.
The side panels were replaced with youthful alternatives, while the original exhaust mufflers have been deleted in favor of dual trumpet-style modules. As for its fundamental specifications, the Japanese artifact is put in motion by an air-cooled 736cc inline-four engine, with eight valves, four Keihin carbs and a single overhead camshaft.
At about 8,000 revs, the four-banger will distribute a maximum power output of 67 ponies to a five-speed gearbox, which is coupled with a chain final drive. On the other hand, you’ll be experiencing up to 44 pound-feet (60 Nm) of twisting force when the tachometer hits 7,000 rpm. At the rear 18-inch wheel, the whole shebang translates to a top speed of 125 mph (201 kph).
Up front, stopping power is summoned by a twin piston caliper and a hydraulic brake disc that features a diameter of 296 mm (11.7 inches). At the opposite end, the ‘75 MY beauty comes equipped with a traditional 179 mm (7 inches) drum unit. Finally, suspension duties are taken good care of thanks to telescopic forks and dual preload-adjustable shock absorbers.
If an old-school CB750 happens to be on your bucket list, you’ll be delighted to learn that the machine presented above is going on the block at this very moment. Honda’s head-turner will be waiting for your bids on the BaT (Bring A Trailer) website until December 29, so you’ve only got five days to act. Currently, the highest bid is placed at 3,500 bucks, but we doubt that it meets the reserve price.
