Watch Legendary JDM Models Blast to Their Top Speed on the Highway

Japanese automakers have built numerous models that have captured the minds of enthusiasts. Some are closing in on 30 years since they were launched, while other models were fresh in showrooms just a few years ago. How do they stack up on the Autobahn? 6 photos



While the Dutch channel focused on car reviews puts these models through top-speed runs, which may not be the strongest point for some models in the video, that does not mean that they disappoint. The Suzuki Swift Sport is an example of what can be done with low weight and reasonable power.



This video also lets us enjoy the naturally aspirated hearts of the



However, the video is not about the individual modifications, but about Japanese vehicles driven to their top speed on the German Autobahn. And yes, the video feels incomplete without a



It goes without saying that you must never attempt to replicate what you see in this video, as driving this fast is only allowed on certain portions of the German Autobahn, and only if weather conditions allow it. If you are driving on one of those portions, it will be up to you, but otherwise do not attempt to max out your vehicle.



The most powerful vehicle in this video, a modified



Editor's note: For illustration purposes, the photo gallery features several screenshots from the video embedded in the article.