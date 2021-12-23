1984 Honda CB650SC Nighthawk Sits on Rebuilt Forks and Kenda Challenger Rubber

If you’re looking to acquire a competent classic for pennies, we’ve got some great news to share with you.
Honda’s 1984 MY CB650SC Nighthawk is put in motion thanks to an air-cooled 655cc inline-four powerplant, sporting dual overhead cams, sixteen valves and a quartet of 32 mm (1.3 inches) constant-velocity Keihin inhalers. The four-stroke mill is coupled with a hydraulically-actuated wet multi-plate clutch and a six-speed gearbox, which spins the rear 16-inch wheel by means of a driveshaft.
When the crankshaft turns at about 9,500 rpm, the mill is capable of generating up to 72 ponies, while a maximum torque output figure of 40 pound-feet (54 Nm) will be spawned in the neighborhood of 8,000 revs per minute. Upon reaching the shaft-driven rear hoop, this force enables the CB650SC to achieve a respectable top speed of 122 mph (196 kph).
The powertrain components are nested inside a tubular steel double cradle frame, sitting on 39 mm (1.5 inches) TRAC anti-dive forks at the front and twin Showa shock absorbers at the other end. Up north, braking duties are taken good care of by dual 276 mm (10.9 inches) discs and two-piston calipers, while the rear end features a drum module with a diameter of 180 mm (7.1 inches).
Weighing in at 463 pounds (210 kg) on a full stomach, the Nighthawk boasts a fuel capacity of 3.4 gallons (just under 13 liters). The specimen shown in the photo gallery above features a modern battery, new spark plugs and a fresh valve cover gasket, as well as a premium pair of Challenger tires from Kenda’s range.
Additionally, the bike’s standard forks were refurbished back in October, and its carburetors have been treated to a thorough scrub for good measure. This sublime CB650SC Nighthawk is being auctioned off at no reserve on the BaT (Bring A Trailer) website, where it will be listed until Monday, December 27. For the time being, the highest bid is placed at a modest 2,600 bones, though it probably won’t stay that way for very long.
