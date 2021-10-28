11K-Mile 1985 Honda CB700SC Nighthawk S Appears to Be Completely Unscathed

3 Numbers-Matching 1968 BMW R69US Is a Classic Gem That Ought to Be Relished

Nighthawks come in all shapes and sizes, but there really is something special about the CB700SC. 28 photos DOHC inline-four mill, with four valves per cylinder head and a displacement of 697cc.



Moreover, the four-stroke powerplant packs a quartet of 34 mm (1.3 inches) Keihin carbs, and it is coupled with a six-speed transmission. At about 10,000 ear-shattering revs per minute, this nasty animal is perfectly capable of summoning as much as 80 hp. When the crank spins at 8,000 rpm, a torque output of 45 pound-feet (61 Nm) will be fed to the rear wheel by means of a driveshaft.



Ultimately, this whole ordeal lets the Nighthawk fly past the quarter-mile mark in twelve seconds flat and continue accelerating to a generous top speed of 147 mph (236 kph). At the front, suspension duties are handled by air-adjustable forks that feature Honda’s anti-dive TRAC system, while the rear end sits on dual shock absorbers.



Up north, stopping power comes from twin brake discs and two-piston calipers, accompanied by a traditional drum module at six o’clock. The mechanical warrior weighs in at 470 pounds (213 kg) on an empty stomach, and its fuel tank can hold up to 4.2 gallons (16 liters) of juice. Last but not least, this retro showstopper received fresh fork seals and valve cover gaskets earlier this year.



As you're reading this, the '85 MY CB700SC Nighthawk is looking for a new home on Bring A Trailer, where it will be listed at no reserve until Saturday afternoon (October 30). If you'd like to spice up your riding experience with a bit of Japanese flavor, you'll need to spend something in excess of $3,500 to become the top bidder – at least for now.

