Numbers-Matching 1968 BMW R69US Is a Classic Gem That Ought to Be Relished

Right, we’ve now told you pretty much everything there is to know about this machine, so let’s get to the point, shall we? Motorrad’s marvel spent the last three decades with its current owner, but time has come for it to change hands. The old-school gladiator will be listed on Bring A Trailer for another three days (until Saturday, October 30), but you’ll have to spend a fair bit of cash if you’re looking to surpass the top bidder, as they’re offering $9,500 for this delicious If you were to scroll down the list of live BaT (Bring A Trailer) auctions right now, you’d eventually stumble upon a 1968 BMW R69US that’s been preserved as if it were a precious artifact. The Bavarian pearl comes equipped with a Pagusa pillion saddle, leather saddlebags and a chromed luggage rack, as well as Metzeler tires and a pair of aftermarket bar-end mirrors.Back in September, the bike’s rear brake was subjected to an invigorating overhaul, while its carburetor seals have also been replaced for good measure. Otherwise, this sexy thing retains its stock configuration, featuring a four-stroke 594cc boxer-twin engine and a four-speed transmission.The numbers-matching powerplant – which sits inside a steel double cradle skeleton – packs dual Bing carburetors, four pushrod-operated valves and a healthy compression ratio of 9.5:1. By delivering a peak horsepower figure of 42 ponies to an enclosed driveshaft, the air-cooled mill enables the ‘68 MY Beemer to reach speeds of up to 109 mph (175 kph).On the other hand, stopping power is provided by a duplex drum brake up front and a simplex unit measuring 200 mm (7.9 inches) at the rear end. As far as suspension is concerned, the R69US rests on leading-link cartridge forks with rubber gaiters and twin shock absorbers. Finally, its curb weight is rated at 439 pounds (199 kg).Right, we’ve now told you pretty much everything there is to know about this machine, so let’s get to the point, shall we? Motorrad’s marvel spent the last three decades with its current owner, but time has come for it to change hands. The old-school gladiator will be listed on Bring A Trailer for another three days (until Saturday, October 30), but you’ll have to spend a fair bit of cash if you’re looking to surpass the top bidder, as they’re offering $9,500 for this delicious R69US

