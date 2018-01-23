1,100 HP Dodge Challenger Hellcat Burnout May Be a World Record

With its 275-section factory rear tires, the Dodge Challenger Hellcat was basically born for burnouts - whether you need to pull such a stunt to bring the tires up to temperature for a drag race or accidentally go all the way, the conclusion stands. But what happens when the driver of a seriously modified Hellcat decided to put the supercharged muscle of the machine to tire-slashing use?

7 photos



You see, the Mopar machine in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page has received quite an aftermarket massage before being tasked with melting the rear tires (the rubber was no longer stock).



Thus, the blown 6.2-liter HEMI heart of the SRT monster has left its 707 hp factory output far behind. The mill now delivers 1,000 ponies, with this being the output at the rear wheels - this means the 1,100 hp crank horsepower estimate we dropped in the title above is on the conservative side.



And while no Guinness World Record representative was present at the site of the burnout, this might just be the world's fiercest



In fact, here's what That Racing Channel, the YouTube label who brought this adventure to us, had to say about the stunt: "Our friends at TR3 performance called us to film a quick burnout in their 1000whp Hellcat Challenger, needless to say they went a bit overboard! This very well might be the most epic Hellcat burnout of all time,"



While we're talking Hellcat matters, we'll remind you that Fiat Chrysler recently



