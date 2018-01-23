autoevolution
 

1,100 HP Dodge Challenger Hellcat Burnout May Be a World Record

23 Jan 2018, 16:17 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
With its 275-section factory rear tires, the Dodge Challenger Hellcat was basically born for burnouts - whether you need to pull such a stunt to bring the tires up to temperature for a drag race or accidentally go all the way, the conclusion stands. But what happens when the driver of a seriously modified Hellcat decided to put the supercharged muscle of the machine to tire-slashing use?
7 photos
1,100 HP Dodge Challenger Hellcat Burnout1,100 HP Dodge Challenger Hellcat Burnout1,100 HP Dodge Challenger Hellcat Burnout1,100 HP Dodge Challenger Hellcat Burnout1,100 HP Dodge Challenger Hellcat Burnout1,100 HP Dodge Challenger Hellcat Burnout
Of course, the question above could generate quite a bit of answer. Nevertheless, we're here to bring you what might just be the most vicious one of them all.

You see, the Mopar machine in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page has received quite an aftermarket massage before being tasked with melting the rear tires (the rubber was no longer stock).

Thus, the blown 6.2-liter HEMI heart of the SRT monster has left its 707 hp factory output far behind. The mill now delivers 1,000 ponies, with this being the output at the rear wheels - this means the 1,100 hp crank horsepower estimate we dropped in the title above is on the conservative side.

And while no Guinness World Record representative was present at the site of the burnout, this might just be the world's fiercest Hellcat burnout.

In fact, here's what That Racing Channel, the YouTube label who brought this adventure to us, had to say about the stunt: "Our friends at TR3 performance called us to film a quick burnout in their 1000whp Hellcat Challenger, needless to say they went a bit overboard! This very well might be the most epic Hellcat burnout of all time,"

While we're talking Hellcat matters, we'll remind you that Fiat Chrysler recently dropped an Easter Egg indicating that the 2019 Ram 1500 could get the blown 6.2-liter treatment and we'll return with fresh info on this boosted matter as soon as we get our keyboards on it.

Dodge Challenger Hellcat Dodge muscle car v8 supercharger
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days What To Do After Witnessing a Car Accident These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Who's Your Number One? Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
DODGE models:
DODGE ChargerDODGE Charger CompactDODGE ChargerDODGE Charger LargeDODGE Charger 500DODGE Charger 500 LargeDODGE Challenger SRT DemonDODGE Challenger SRT Demon CoupeDODGE Durango SRTDODGE Durango SRT Large SUVAll DODGE models  