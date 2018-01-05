2018 Dodge Demon Hits Craigslist Classifieds, Selling For $140,000

First there was the SRT 392, then came the Hellcat to blow everyone off. But Dodge
did it again with the Demon, the go-to muscle car of the moment and the best quarter-mile machine that’s also completely stock and road legal. With production limited to 3,300 examples, of which 300 are going to Canada, you can bet your bottom dollar some people will line their pockets by speculating the exclusivity of the Demon.
People like this gentleman from Las Vegas who ends his Craiglist ad
with “VERY MOTIVATED SELLER” i
n capital letters as if he’s not going to haggle. And a bit of haggling would have been nice considering the asking price is $140,000, translating to a markup of $55,000 (!!!) over MSRP.
With 21 miles on the odometer and cared for in an air-conditioned garage, the car certainly ticks all the right boxes. In fact, it comes with all the options imaginable save for the sunroof
. Then again, what sort of man with $85k in the bag wouldn’t spend one more buck for the Demon Crate?
A photograph of the air vent confirms the exclusive character of the Demon, this one being the 348th of 3,300 units to roll off the assembly line at the Brampton plant in Ontario, Canada. And as if the name and looks weren’t enough to convince the prospective buyer that this is the real deal, the seller also mentions the output of the 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI V8
.
The thing is, the Demon can do better than 808 horsepower on 91-octane jungle juice. Fill the tank with 100-octane race fuel, and the Demon unleashes 840 horsepower and 770 pound-feet to the flywheel, which is all the more impressive considering the codename of the engine is... wait for it... Benny
.
Given the evolution and the 2021-bound replacement of the Challenger and Charger
, what will Dodge do next? Strap a rocket to the rear end of the all-new Challenger and call it the Demon’s Demon?