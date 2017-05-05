101st Indianapolis 500 Will Be Paced By 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport

autoevolution

There are motorsport races, then there’s the Indianapolis 500. An event coined as The Greatest Spectacle In Racing, the 500-mile race was first held in 1911. And ever since then, the organizers have used a pace car to lead the starting grid around the track.
The biggest news regarding this year’s Indy 500 isn’t that it is the 101st running of the iconic race. It’s actually a racer who goes by the name of Fernando Alonso. Two-time world champ in the dog-eat-dog world of F1, Alonso will skip the Monaco GP to compete for McLaren at the Indy 500.

As for the pace car that will keep Alonso and the other drivers in check, that would be a 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport. At heart a Z06 without a thumpin’ great blower strapped to the 6.2-liter V8 motor, the Grand Sport is a very fine piece of machinery for the keenest of drivers out there.

Priced from $65,450 and coming as standard with motorsports-bred pedigree, the C7 GS can pull up to 1.2 G provided that the Z07 package is featured. How’s this for bragging rights: the CS bests the Porsche 911 Carrera S.

“Chevrolet is proud to once again pace the Indianapolis 500,” commented Steve Majoros, marketing director for cars and crossovers at the golden bowtie. “The Corvette Grand Sport’s performance capability and motorsports heritage make it the perfect choice to pace the Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

While on the subject of Indy 500, the first time Chevrolet paced the race was in 1948 with a Fleetmaster Six convertible. As for the Corvette, its history is inextricably linked with the Speedway, Indiana-based racing circuit. This year marks the 14th time a ‘Vette has served as the official pace car.

“We are proud of the longstanding relationship between Chevrolet and the Speedway and we love having the Corvette Grand Sport lead the 500 field to the green flag,” said J. Douglas Boles, head of the legendary circuit.
