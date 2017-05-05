autoevolution

Chinese Tourist Site Installs Speed Bumps For Pedestrians

 
5 May 2017, 11:54 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Tourists have changed their ways in recent years, and some people have become annoying because of their actions.
Social media has transformed many humans into people obsessed with their phones, and many have gotten tired of seeing others walk the streets while looking down.

It may be fun to have Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, Twitter and whatever app you like, but you risk missing out on all of the sights on your trip.

The administrators of a Chinese heritage site and ancient town on the Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal have decided to try an "alternative" solution. A road at Taierzhuang, which is the traditional town we were referring above, has been fitted with the pedestrian equipment of speed bumps.

The black-and-yellow rubber components have been placed one next to the other, and walking while looking at your smartphone’s screen is dangerous. An inattentive person could break his or her ankle if they attempted to focus on social media while walking, but the “solution” raises questions about the access possibilities of people with restricted mobility.

While the bumps may be accessible for humans who do not have any problems to walk on a road with so many consecutive differences in level, the same does not apply to people in wheelchairs.

Fortunately, there are a few routes that allow solutions for people with limited mobility, but it still makes you wonder about the purpose of this installation. On social media, the track earned a nickname: “washboard road.”

Chinese officials explained that the humps were placed to encourage crowds to walk in a “more orderly and respectful way.” Evidently, using skateboards or bicycles in a historic place would be disrespectful, but how can crowds made up of tourists walking be a disturbance to the administrator of a site meant to welcome them.

As The Telegraph notes, the local authorities were concerned that people did not appreciate the historical significance of the site. One thing is sure - they got free publicity for the touristic spot thanks to the extensive coverage of the intentional bumps on their road.

Speed Bump China tourists lol Beijing history
 
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The End of Sedans is Nigh! BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78