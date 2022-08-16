1,000-HP Ford Mustang GT Unleashes Destruction on a 2JZ Swapped BMW E92 in Drag Race

Drag races might be overrated, but the folks over at Hoonigan have the right recipes to keep us coming back. In their recent upload, they put a 1,000 hp twin-turbo Ford Mustang GT against a 900 hp 2JZ swapped BMW E92. It was the ultimate battle between European/ Japanese performance and American power.
BMW purists will fold in disgust at the sight of this 2008 BMW E92 335. Still, the 2JZ powerplant is a proven drag strip animal. The owner, Reef, threw out its potent M54 engine for some high spooling, tunable Supra MK4 action.
Under the hood, this E92 BMW has a turbocharged 2JZ engine making 900 hp (912 ps). The potent engine is paired to a 6-speed manual transmission, running on a rear-wheel-drive setup. According to Reef, the 2JZ engine runs stock heads, an IP (Induction Performance) bottom-end, and a massive Ford diesel truck turbo.
It also runs on nitrous that was unfortunately not dialed in for this race. Reef didn’t spare any funds tuning this BMW ripper (the only downfall is its shabby exterior).
The 2020 Ford Mustang GT, on the other hand, is built for war. It’s a stock package with a Hellion sleeper kit. The result is 800 hp (811 ps) on low boost and 1,000 hp (1,014 ps) on the track.
“My name is Alex, and I got my 2020 Mustang GT. This is actually my daily. When I say my daily, I actually drive this to work and go to Vegas sometimes,” the Mustang GT owner introduced himself.
Perhaps the best thing about the 2020 Ford Mustang GT is its suspension kit. According to Alex, the ripper runs a complete catalog of Ohlin Road & Track and Steeda parts.
The first race is a heads-up 1,000 ft race. Even though the Hoonigan team favored the 2JZ Bimmer, the Mustang GT destroyed it by a couple of cars in the first race. The E92 BMW took an early lead but spun off mid-race.
The second race was a rolling race. Reef's 2JZ E92 BMW gladly won after Alex missed a gear on his Mustang GT. We'd like to spill the beans on the final race, but will let you enjoy all the action in the video below.
