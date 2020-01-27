Mk IV Toyota Supra with B58 BMW Engine Looks Almost Real, Is Hilarious

Many people believe the B-58 bomber retired back in 1970, but what about the B58 bomb that fell on purists when Toyota announced the 2020 Supra would be powered by this BMW engine?
The B58M30 01 is a Bavarian motor that found its way under the hood of the Mk V Supra as part of the joint-venture that saw the two carmakers developing the new-generation sportscars together, with the Japanese offering us a coupe and the German sticking to the roadster theme.
The new Supra will soon end its first year of production (it is brought to the world via Magna-Steyr's Graz plant in Austria), and yet purists still have a hard time getting over its German heart.
And, much to nobody's surprise, the Internet has a fetish for trolling aficionados who belong to the said camp. So here we are, talking about a rendering that portrays an Mk IV Supra with a B58 swap.
The single-turbo (twin-scroll) 3.0-liter flat-six fills up the place where the infamous 2JZ used to be quite well, which turns this Photoshop stunt into something that could easily trick an untrained eye. Of course, the fact that the stunt comes from an Instagram account called Engine Swaps, which normally stays true to its name, also helps with the prank.
And while the Mk V Supra received a 2JZ swap soon after its introduction, the odds of things happening the other way around are pretty slim. Sure, the B58 has already been taken into four-digit hp land, but the iron block of the old Supra still means this is much more suitable for extreme output builds.
While we're talking about the B58, I've brought along a piece of footage that takes us through the tech details of the motor - the clip comes from the Engineering Explained vault and you can find it below.
The new Supra will soon end its first year of production (it is brought to the world via Magna-Steyr's Graz plant in Austria), and yet purists still have a hard time getting over its German heart.
And, much to nobody's surprise, the Internet has a fetish for trolling aficionados who belong to the said camp. So here we are, talking about a rendering that portrays an Mk IV Supra with a B58 swap.
The single-turbo (twin-scroll) 3.0-liter flat-six fills up the place where the infamous 2JZ used to be quite well, which turns this Photoshop stunt into something that could easily trick an untrained eye. Of course, the fact that the stunt comes from an Instagram account called Engine Swaps, which normally stays true to its name, also helps with the prank.
And while the Mk V Supra received a 2JZ swap soon after its introduction, the odds of things happening the other way around are pretty slim. Sure, the B58 has already been taken into four-digit hp land, but the iron block of the old Supra still means this is much more suitable for extreme output builds.
While we're talking about the B58, I've brought along a piece of footage that takes us through the tech details of the motor - the clip comes from the Engineering Explained vault and you can find it below.