“2J_ZED” 1959 Edsel Wagon Looks Carbon and Fiberglass-Ready for Monster Races

Some virtual automotive artists have the pleasure and honor of seeing their CGI projects become real-world builds. Sometimes it does not even matter how crazy their vision initially was.
But there is also at least one pixel master that both thinks the digital recipe and then cooks up (DIY style) the ideas into outrageous, real-life vehicular monsters. After months of preparations, Dom Host, the virtual artist better known as altered_intent on social media, has finally decided to spill the CGI beans about his real-world “2J_ZED” do-it-yourself project.
Just one of his crazy ideas, this build revolves around a former 1959 Ford Edsel Villager station wagon that ditched all family responsibilities in favor of a motorsport-inspired Toyota 2JZ-swapped Hot Rod lifestyle. By the way, it all comes after almost endless teasing of this or that car part build – the latest one, “the world’s only carbon fiber piece in existence for an Edsel (that we know of)” is, of course, also embedded second below.
Now, to get back on the right CGI track, the author explained that after incessant binge-watching of FIA Group C/Group 5 videos (and even some Hillclimb series), it has finally come the time to show that his usual digital projects will also have a real-world correspondent in the form of his 2JZ-swapped 1959 Edsel. And, just in case you are not familiar with his work, this one is way cleaner and almost “normal” when compared to other virtual ideas…
Fret not, though, it is just as outrageous and mind-bending twisted as fans have gotten used to from Dom, although there is also a good explanation as to where the inspiration came from: “I took very close cues from the Zakspeed Capri to come up with this IMSA/G5 kit to somewhat go with the Edsel.” Naturally, this is not the final form of his Toyota-Ford station wagon racer monster… So, we might end up seeing it yet again before the fiberglass/foam (or even steel, if the metal gets back to cheaper levels) kit becomes a reality.
In the end, also a sage word of advice from the digital content creator/Rat Rod DIY fabricator: “don't ask why I would do this to a 50s car... Mainly ask why not!”
