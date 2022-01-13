1,000-HP Celica 3SGTE Destroys Two 1,000-WHP Nissan GT-Rs, No Regrets Whatsoever

The Celica is a unique car in Toyota's history. It’s a driver’s car with a sporty edge. Even its name means “from the heavens,” and That Racing Channel just uploaded a video of an insanely tuned Toyota Celica 3SGTE racing two Nissan GTRs.
Patrick, who owns a 1,000-HP AWD Celica All-Trac, has a long list of mods, including an entire engine and transmission fabrication done all by himself. This 1,000-HP beast comes with a 3SGTE de-stroked to 2.1-liters and revs to 10,000 RPMs.
This potent powerplant is paired to a dogbox manual transmission. It has a 72 mm turbo with a tune from AEM infinity. It’s fitted with eight injectors and runs on E85. It also comes with a full titanium exhaust with a boost actuated hood dump.
The All-Trac Celica goes for a pass and records impressive numbers. It does 2.85 seconds from 0 to 60 mph (97 kph) and 9.67-seconds at 152 mph on the quarter-mile.
In the first race, the All-Trac Celica takes on a red 1,000-WHP Nissan GT-R. The Celica gets a perfect launch off the line, destroying the GT-R down the track.
The next race is with another 1,000-WHP GT-R. The Nissan GT-R gets a perfect launch this time, but the relentless All-Trac Celica comes in hard and outruns it.
That Racing Channel also checks out an 850-HP Subaru Forester. Darnell, the owner, says it started as a 2008 automatic XT Forester. He bought it off as a salvage car going to the crusher. After many hours of restoration, the XT comes with a six-speed dogbox manual transmission and a 6875 Precision turbo with a V-band inlet-outlet. It makes 900 HP.
Darnell is looking to bump up the power a bit and win the title of the first Forester in the eights at the quarter mile.
