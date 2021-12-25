Toyota Celica GT-Four Proves Difficult To Work on, Gets Fixed and Detailed Anyway

The third generation of the GT-Four version of the Celica, which was a homologation special, still has plenty of fans across the world. It was available starting with the fourth generation of the Celica, and its career ended with the sixth generation of the Celica. Here is one receiving much-needed care.
The Brits over at Car Throttle started a series where they pick up a subscriber's car, take it away for a couple of days, and then treat it to much-needed maintenance work, minor improvements, and full detailing.
The series is heartwarming to watch, as it is focused on subscribers who have been through tough times in their lives and their cars had to be left on the sideline, so they could move on. As many of us know, if you are struggling, it may be difficult to complete a project car or just to keep one afloat.
Toyota's Celica GT-Four liftback was also referred to as the ST205, and it came with the company's 3S-GTE engine. Since it was a homologation special, it also came with all-wheel drive, as well as numerous other goodies that made it closely related to its competition version, as the Group A regulations of the time mandated.
The vehicle in this episode belongs to a subscriber's father, who had to care for his wife when she was diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing specific therapy. Sadly, she did not make it, and her husband proceeded to buy the Celica GT-Four so that he could focus on what he could do in life.
Sadly, the owner of the vehicle then had to take care of his father, who was recovering from Covid-19, and a stroke that followed. His son thought that his father could use a break and applied for a chance of getting the vehicle back in a better condition.
The folks at Car Throttle describe the vehicle as being "the worst car they have ever worked on," which is concerning if you consider some project cars they previously took care of. Watch the video below to see if they were exaggerating the difficulty of performing maintenance tasks on the Celica GT-Four, and be sure to check out how it looks after it gets a full detailing.
