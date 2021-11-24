Toyota Celica GT-Four Gets Fast Digital Rebirth Using GR Supra Underpinnings

The Japanese automaker is not without sporty and performance-oriented vehicles. But only the GR Yaris is a true passion project. Unlike the 86 series or the fifth-generation GR Supra.
For Toyota, its second-generation GR86 fills the need for a sporty yet affordable 2+2 sports car. But it’s not solely of its design since it is a well-known sibling of the equally enticing Subaru BRZ. The same can be said about the fifth-generation “A90” (actually, its internal designation is J29/DB) GR Supra, created in collaboration with BMW.
Both are not only co-developed with other manufacturers but are not even produced at Toyota facilities around the world. Its GR86 model is made at Subaru's Gunma, Japan assembly plant while the GR Supra is manufactured by Magna Steyr in Graz, Austria. And so, we have arrived at the sole performance pet creation, the bonkers GR Yaris.
This is incredibly enticing, both through its obvious WRC connections and because it is a feisty hot hatchback. But some might still feel that is not enough. As such, based on a special fan request, the virtual artist behind the jlord8 account on social media has opted to revive yet another rally car legend, Toyota’s Celica GT-Four.
Unfortunately, despite the positive reception from his channel’s aficionados who pretend this to be even better than a GR Supra, even this might not be enough for purists. It is not necessarily the dated front-end design, which does have its charm because of the pop-up headlights. It is not even the fact that even the pixel master humorously likens it to something from movie pop culture: “this thing is looking like Robocop’s helmet.”
Instead, it all has to do with this being digitally based on the current fifth-generation Supra. So, it wouldn’t be Toyota’s making 100% even if the company’s head honchos would dare approve a Celica GT-Four revival. And, frankly, aside from the virtual world – it doesn’t even make any sense. After all, even Acura’s revived Integra is a rather disappointing five-door liftback instead of Celica’s three-door liftback coupe direct competitor...
