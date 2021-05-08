1000 HP BMW M5 Drag Races M5 Competition and M550i on the Wettest British Tarmac

2 Infiniti Q50 3.0T Races Jaguar XE 35T, Both Are Tuned but Kitty Got Bigger Claws

If somebody asks you from now on why people even bother with tuning their already potent vehicles, all you need to do is show them this video of a standard BMW M5 Competition, a BMW M550i (or BMW M5 Lite, as they're called), and a monster tune of a BMW M5 Competition putting out 1,000 horsepower. 11 photos



Anyway, around 1,000 hp is enough to put it miles ahead of its two siblings that showed up for the race, despite all sharing the same engine. BMW decided to give the least powerful of the bunch, the M550i, 530 hp out of the 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8, but strangely enough the same maximum torque output as the



Moving up to the M5 Competition, its horsepower output is bumped up to 625, almost a full 100 hp more than the M550i, and as you're about to see, the gap is quite obvious. But maybe not quite as obvious as the one between the stock M5 Competition and the tuned one. The



Depending on how you look at it, the comparison between the three



If you're looking for a closer race, you should welcome the adverse conditions. If you want to find out the actual performance gap between these three, then you should wait for the rematch on a dry surface that will probably never happen.



Either way, witnessing that 1,000 M5 is nothing short of breathtaking. Even when it has a bad start, you just know it's going to come flying by at some point before you reach the finish line. As for the rolling start in manual mode, we'll just let you discover how that goes on your own.



