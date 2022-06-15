YouTuber Goes All Ham With a Mullet at the Rear Window of Newly Acquired Huracan

It’s not every day someone takes a mullet and smashes the back window of a fully functional customized $200,000 plus twin-turbo Lamborghini Huracan. Four days ago, YouTuber Cody Detwiler, a.k.a WhistlinDiesel, went all ham on the back window of a Lambo he’d purchased a month ago from popular car Vlogger TJ Hunt.
If anyone is destroying a Lamborghini “just for the sake of it,” it’s got to be a YouTuber. These content creators make a ton of revenue from ads on YouTube, and sometimes, destroying a $200,000 can mean making double in bucks per view.
It’s not the first time Detwiler is pulling such a stunt. The Indiana-based content creator has made a name for himself on the platform garnering millions of followers by doing durability tests on cars. Basically, destroying cars, he's even put Amish buggy wheels on a Dodge Challenger Hellcat.
Detwiler bought the Lamborghini Huracan from car YouTuber TJ Hunt back in April. We are not sure how much he paid for the supercar, but we are confident it’s well over $200,000. Hunt went through a great deal customizing it to his taste with a $50,000 widebody kit, $15,000 gold-plated titanium exhaust tips and putting a unique racing green shade on the exterior.
“This car is more expensive than a house, so we had to have a notary present. So, I don’t know what he does, but he’s gonna like look at it and make sure, we are not like forging signatures,” Detwiler said when purchasing the car from Hunt.
A lot of people were worried when Detwiler bought the neatly customized Lambo. Most TJ Hunt fans felt he would ruin it with crazy customizations (jacking it up for some wild off-road farm adventures).
Their fears were warranted. Immediately after getting his hands on the Huracan, Detwiler took it out to the desert and did a 200 mph pass denting the front bumper. The stunt was definitely not for YouTube ad revenue since he posted it on his Instagram page, gathering more than 700k views four days later.
"You know the dumbest thing about Lamborghinis? They don’t come with lambo doors. Therefore this car is trash," he captioned a recent Instagram post with a smashed rear engine window cover.
Hunt posted a reaction video after hundreds of fans hit his DM about the incident.
“I don’t really care. When I sold the car to him, I was selling the car to him. It’s not my car. If he decided to blow it up the next day or take off a cliff the next day, it’s not my car,” he reacted in a recent post on his YouTube Page.
We are not sure what Detwiler plans to do next with the Huracan, but the caption on the video on his Instagram post reads “Not impressed.”
