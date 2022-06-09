Lambo Huracan Drags Model S, Charger Scat Pack, Winner Sounds ICE-Marvelous

Almost two decades ago, the exotic producer from Sant'Agata Bolognese introduced a smaller, nimbler, more affordable supercar as a companion to the flagship V12 models. Rocking a V10, this line made delicious-sounding history.
First, there was the original Gallardo, with its initial even-firing 5.0-liter V10 engine. But then Lamborghini upgraded the second generation with the 5.2-liter odd-firing V10 that continued to live a fruitful life inside the Huracan to this very day – with various enhancements, of course. There is a reason we are musing about the engine more than anything else, though.
As far as Huracan encounters are concerned, this V10 and its glorious soundtrack may be the main reason why the series has become so incredibly successful, on and off the track. Over in America, playing with a Huracan the traditional quarter-mile dragstrip game is always a fantastic way to bring odd-firing V10 music to our ears. And we are going to take every chance we have at our disposal to enjoy this monster representative of the ICE age while we still can.
Especially when the videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube has prepared yet another enticing feature (at Bradenton Motorsport Park, uploaded on June 8th, 2022) centered around a V10 Italian thoroughbred and Lambo’s representative first goes against a representative of the new age of cars that will send its mid-engine V10 supercar philosophy into retirement…
Yep, the first skirmish is against a Tesla, of course. Unlike recent times when everything revolves around Plaids, on this occasion, the description speaks of a Model S P100D, which is still a mighty opponent, nonetheless. Alas, this battle goes down the fantastic-sounding ICE way as the Huracan drops a 10.89s pass on the unsuspecting 11.45s Tesla.
Just in case you needed audio confirmation that we are dealing with a visual hoot, the little Lambo supercar also ducked it out with a Dodge Charger 392 Scat Pack next (at the 0:45 mark) and it was absolute V10 vs. V8 destruction, given the 10.93s to 12.14s result. Then, as a bonus, there is also a Huracan solo at the 1:08 mark.
