Lamborghini Opens Showrooms Like They're Donut Shops, This Is Their 179th Worldwide

After the record Q1 sales posted about a month ago, Lamborghini has expanded its reach by opening a new showroom and aftersales center.
Located north of Stockholm, Sweden, it is housed inside a brand-new facility and is operated by Semler Premium, just like the Raging Bull’s showroom in Malmo. It was inaugurated earlier this week in the presence of Francesco Cresci, the brand’s EMEA Regional Director, and the event was attended by more than 100 clients and VIPs.
“This is an important expansion for Lamborghini in our Scandinavian market, which has seen a strong and consistent growth in sales and brand enthusiasm over the last decade,” Cresci said. “This second dealership (in Sweden) creates an expansive Lamborghini environment for our growing number of Swedish clients, who are enthusiastic about the Huracan Tecnica unveiled here, as well as our super sports models, and of course the Urus super SUV.”
Those interested in buying a new or used Lamborghini at the new 424-square-meter (4,564-sq-ft) showroom will be guided by trained experts. The Ad Personam program lets them customize their rides with what Lamborghini says to be “virtually limitless paint possibilities, as well as leathers, custom stitching, carbon fiber elements, and many more exclusive options.”
So far, Lamborghini owns 74 dealerships in the EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) region, and 179 of them at a global level, with the one opened north of the Swedish capital being the latest.
The Sant’Agata Bolognese marque’s new car deliveries went up by 13% last year over the challenging 2020. They shipped 8,405 vehicles, and the Urus accounted for 5,021 units, followed by the Huracan with 2,586, and the Aventador with 798. Their biggest market was the United States, with 2,472 copies shipped. Another 935 cars were delivered to China, 706 to Germany, and 564 to the United Kingdom. In Italy, they delivered 359 vehicles.
