YouTuber Deestroying Shows His Destroyed Polaris Slingshot, Wants to Fix It, Though

YouTuber and NFL player Donald De La Haye, known as Deestroying, took it to social media to show his destroyed Polaris Slingshot. But he wants to fix it and asked his followers for a quote to find out how much that would take.
Deestroying became Internet famous thanks to his videos on YouTube, where he was asking the NFL to sign him. Eventually, De La Haye was signed by the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League on May 19, 2019. But he didn’t stay with them for a long time and ended up on the Suspended list, because his YouTube revenue was far greater than the one he got from the football club.
He’s been uploading lots of videos enjoying different vehicles, and a couple of months ago, he even tried out a SOLO EV. He was impressed with it and said he wanted to get one. He didn't say if he actually did it.
What he does own is a Polaris Slingshot. The model he owns is an RZR XP 1000, which comes with a 1.0-liter 4-stroke DOHC twin-cylinder engine putting out 108 horsepower (110 ps).
However, the three-wheeled motorcycle is no longer in driving condition. For now, at least. In the video, De La Haye asks his followers “can you tell me how much this is going to take to fix?” He then further explains that the “grill is gone, front bumpers gone, the roll cage” is also pretty much destroyed. He adds that he still has the parts if anyone can put them back together.
The rear end of the motorcycle doesn’t look any better either, and he adds that the electrical part is ruined as well. So, there’s a lot to work on.
He says that what hurts the most is that he “didn’t do this, somebody else did.” And that it was the first time on the road, too, and the person returned it like that. He also wants to customize his vehicle, because what’s a Slingshot that doesn’t show your personality?
But given his status, possibly a lot of auto shops might agree to work with him for free to get a shout-out from the YouTuber, who has 1.5 million followers on Instagram, and almost 4 million on YouTube.
Or would it just be cheaper to get a new one?
He’s been uploading lots of videos enjoying different vehicles, and a couple of months ago, he even tried out a SOLO EV. He was impressed with it and said he wanted to get one. He didn't say if he actually did it.
What he does own is a Polaris Slingshot. The model he owns is an RZR XP 1000, which comes with a 1.0-liter 4-stroke DOHC twin-cylinder engine putting out 108 horsepower (110 ps).
However, the three-wheeled motorcycle is no longer in driving condition. For now, at least. In the video, De La Haye asks his followers “can you tell me how much this is going to take to fix?” He then further explains that the “grill is gone, front bumpers gone, the roll cage” is also pretty much destroyed. He adds that he still has the parts if anyone can put them back together.
The rear end of the motorcycle doesn’t look any better either, and he adds that the electrical part is ruined as well. So, there’s a lot to work on.
He says that what hurts the most is that he “didn’t do this, somebody else did.” And that it was the first time on the road, too, and the person returned it like that. He also wants to customize his vehicle, because what’s a Slingshot that doesn’t show your personality?
But given his status, possibly a lot of auto shops might agree to work with him for free to get a shout-out from the YouTuber, who has 1.5 million followers on Instagram, and almost 4 million on YouTube.
Or would it just be cheaper to get a new one?