Deestroying Couldn’t Be More Impressed with ElectraMeccanica’s SOLO EV

We all love cars for different purposes, for their capabilities, their looks, the comfort and status they provide. But while the industry is ever-changing, there are also new things coming up to improve our day-to-day life.Commuting is an issue all around the world, but Canadian company ElectraMeccanica came up with what seems to be a way out of traffic jams: the SOLO. The three-wheel single-seater occupies less space in traffic, and gives you more chances to sneak around big cars that take up an entire lane. And costing $18,500, it also makes an affordable option.In a new Instagram story, Deestroying, with his real name Donald De La Haye, has tried the SOLO EV himself, and seemed to be impressed.De La Haye was signed by the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League on May 19, 2019, after years of advocating to the NFL. He ended up on the Suspended list so he could continue uploading videos on YouTube, which generated him more income than being on the practice squad, having an estimated net worth of $2.2 million, most of it achieved thanks to the content he posts online.The athlete shared on his Instagram Story: “Have you ever seen a SOLO? There ain’t no other seat,” he said, moving around the small space so you can notice the driver’s seat. He seemed interested in it as he wrote over the story: “I’m finna cop a solo,” and, in a different story, “this bih clean.”With a peculiar yet interesting design which gives it a futuristic look, the company strived to make the three-wheeler compact and practical, but also as eye-catching as possible.Classified as a motorcycle or an autocycle, SOLO comes with a 56 hp motor and 17.4-lithium battery pack. Future owners should also expect a 100-mile (161 km) range and a top speed of 80 mph (129 kph). The company that announced the EV a few years ago will be starting deliveries on October 4. Deestroying seems excited about it, but while we don't know whether he actually made the purchase, we still think it shows a lot of potential to ease traffic.