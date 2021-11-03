Check Out Gas Monkey Urban Assault Slingshot, the One-of-a-Kind Custom Unveiled at SEMA

5 This Tumbler Replica Would Make Batman Jealous, Is Road Legal

This is the moment Gas Monkey Garage fans have been waiting for. Hinting at the one-of-a-kind project in collaboration with Polaris Slingshot for over a month, Richard Rawlings finally unveiled his custom model at SEMA 2021. 22 photos



The



Given Richard Rawlings’ reputation, he knew he had to put his creative mind to work, and wanted to do something that was out of this world. And



The team started working on Rawlings’ own model, and one of the first things you'll notice about it is that what he really wanted was to “get it up on the air.” The founder knows very well a lot of people customize their vehicles, and noted that most three-wheelers get lower on the ground and a lot of them end up sporting neon signs. But he wanted to do something completely different.



Calling it the “Gas Monkey Urban Assault Slingshot,” the final result is a one-of-a-kind vehicle that seems to truly capture Rawlings’ out-of-the-box thinking and adventurous spirit.



It all started with “just a drawing” and his team managed to create exactly what he wanted, giving it big 35” tires, a roll-cage with a roof rack on top of it, and KC roof lights. But the exterior isn’t all they customized. They also equipped it with a custom handmade suspension kit.



As one of the team members explains, they took the stock control arm and modified it to create tubular control arms upper and lower, using ballistic joints for the control arm bushings. They also made their own sway bar links and tie road ends, giving it a higher altitude by almost five inches (13 cm).



Slingshot also provided them with a custom hood with scoops, and they added a full custom front bumper and side panels. All of the work was done in-house and the team went above and beyond trying to create the parts themselves.



The last episode of the series revealed the final result, which was ready just in time to introduce the creation at SEMA on November 2, just like they initially planned. And it looks like all the challenging work was surely worth it, because the unveiling was as successful as it gets, and Richard Rawlings’ model surely will turn heads wherever he might go on it.



You have the result below, as well as captured in the gallery. You can check out the rest of the episodes on



