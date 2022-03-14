Youtube Clown Buys Rusty 2005 Silverado SS, Wallet May Not Forgive Him

The 2005 Chevy Silverado SS Voetec, the official pickup truck of Axe body spray, testosterone, and the unchecked male ego. But beyond that, these four-wheel-drive pickups from over 15 years ago are still worth a fair share of coin. That's why Tyler Hoovie of Hoovie's garage jumped all over one he bought from a fan who drove it cross country to Kansas to deliver it to him.

15 photos