Youtube Clown Buys Rusty 2005 Silverado SS, Wallet May Not Forgive Him

The 2005 Chevy Silverado SS Voetec, the official pickup truck of Axe body spray, testosterone, and the unchecked male ego. But beyond that, these four-wheel-drive pickups from over 15 years ago are still worth a fair share of coin. That's why Tyler Hoovie of Hoovie's garage jumped all over one he bought from a fan who drove it cross country to Kansas to deliver it to him.
These 6.0-liter Vortec V8 equipped SS Silverado's were far too expensive for most average folks of its day to even consider affording one. Little did we know, 40,000 for a full-sized sporty truck was one hell of a bargain compared to today. As a result, there's more than enough demand for the very classic sports trucks to invest in even a very dirty example.
That said, the 190,000 or so miles on the one Hoovie just picked up seems to have done every single one of those on the surface of the moon. The biggest indicator that this isn't the case is you at least need an atmosphere full of oxygen for every single flake of rust hanging off this truck. Clearly, if Hoovie wanted to sell this truck on with any integrity, he'd need to take it to his whizz mechanic, the Car Wizard, first.
Dave, the Car Wizard, has seen more V8 Chevy trucks in his shop than most of us will see sunsets in his mechanical career. But we wonder if any of them had hood latches so rusty it makes the hood go floppy going down the road.
Dave spends the rest of the video as well as a follow-up two weeks later sweeping pieces of this truck's rusted, ruined underpinnings. Taking the bed off to reveal the horror show underneath can only be described as shocking, but not at all unexpected. A 17-year-old American truck from the east coast? It never stood a chance. Check out the gallery above to see just how bad the rust on this truck truly was.
