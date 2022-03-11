Stunning 1956 Chevy 3100 Stepside "Monik" Restomod Is Out of This World

When you want something done right, it’s best to do it yourself, they say, and Ricardo Lopez took it literally. He wanted to gift his wife, Monik, a truck and it wanted to be special, so he went all out with this Chevy 3100 Stepside restomod. Judging by the result, Ricardo should enjoy many years of happy marriage from now on.
When it comes to building custom cars for your loved one, owning a customization shop certainly helps. Ricardo was fortunate enough to own the Customs by Lopez shop in Compton, California, so it wasn’t much of an effort to put together this beautiful hot rod. It only took ideas, taste, and, no doubt, tons of money. We can safely assume that no part of the truck was left untouched during the restoration process and you can see in the video below how every detail was taken care of.
The exterior shines thanks to the silver paint from House Of Kolor, while the front end comes with a Limitless Fabrication grille. Dapper Lighting offers a custom interpretation of the headlights, along with light-up badging. The rear lighting on the tailgate even features a custom “Monik” logo.
If the outside design caught your attention, you should look inside at the bright red upholstery, which covers virtually every surface of the cabin. The three seats have been sourced from a Mercedes, while Vintage Air takes care of the air conditioning and heating. The Budnik-badged steering wheel will be quite happy having Monik’s hands on it while the Dakota Digital gauges steal her attention.
Enough with the looks already, because this restomod is quite a beast. Ricardo used a 383-ci stroker V8 that he’s confident delivers 420 horsepower to the rear wheels. It’s been spiced up with FiTech fuel injection and kept cool by US Radiators, while Hedman Headers plus Magnaflow handle the exhaust.
Under the body, Ricardo installed the front clip from a 1978 Chevy Camaro, while the rear suspension features a four-link setup. Everything is improved thanks to the Ridetech components, while the Baer brakes help with the stopping power. That’s right, this baby drives and drives beautifully, and it's a real pleasure both for the eyes and for the ears.
