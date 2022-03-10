Vintage Cars and Trucks From the WWII Era Could Use a Modern Heater That Blends In

Classic cars are all the rage these days, although not all people buy them as investments or exhibits. Some actually drive those cars and trucks. In winter’s cold, they might appreciate having a heater to warm up the cabin, especially when this matches the design of the car. That’s the reason behind Vintage Air’s Streamline Heater, built specifically for 1930-40 cars and trucks.
Classic cars collectors are quite diverse. While some like their classics to be as stock as possible, others want to make adjustments to how the car looks and feels. That’s why there’s a whole industry thriving on selling aftermarket parts and building custom vehicles. Vintage Air is one of these aftermarket parts sellers, perhaps best known for its performance air conditioning solutions for muscle cars, hot rods, and street rods. One of their latest products is the Streamline Heater, a heater system designed for the cars and trucks from the ’30s.
As its name suggests, the vintage-looking heater matches the designs of the Streamline Era in the 1930s, thus offering an efficient heating solution without affecting the vintage looks of the car. The plastic cover is molded following the Art Deco style popular at the time. Everything is controlled with just one knob, for ease of use and esthetics.
The single control knob controls both the three-speed blower fan and the electronically controlled heater control valve. The heater core is made out of copper and brass to ensure consistent, reliable heat on cold winter days. The powder-coated louvers direct the air out of the bottom of the heater in two separate streams for the driver and passenger, for even heating.
Installing the heater is quite simple, as it attaches directly to the firewall. There are only two fittings that connect the heater core to the engine’s coolant lines. Being designed to sit discretely below the dash, the heater is sure to blend in with the classic interior of the vehicle, whether it is a hot rod or a classic.
Vintage Air is not the only company that makes modern parts for classic vehicles. Earlier in the week, we learned that Holley started offering modern LED headlamps for classic cars and trucks. There seems to be a great interest in modern parts that do not affect the classic appearance of the vehicle.
