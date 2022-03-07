Holley Addresses the Classic Car Market With Modern LED Headlamps for the Chevy C10 Pickup

Classic cars owners and fans swear by the models that are faithfully restored using only original parts. There’s beauty in this authenticity, but other people like to have a little of both worlds: the flair of a classic model with more modern features akin to present-day vehicles. After all, there’s no reason why classic cars owners should not enjoy the safety and convenience of the modern features.
Holley is a well-known presence in the aftermarket scene, especially for its electronic injection systems and performance engine parts. Automotive lighting is its latest line of business, with the RetroBright specifically tailored for the classic car market. The LED headlamps offer modern-day safety to classic cars, hot rods, and restomods without changing their look or lighting signature.
The RetroBright line of LED headlamps is available in the popular 5.7-inch round, 7-inch round, 4×6 rectangular, and 5×7 rectangular shape and will fit most classic vehicles that use these headlights housing. There are several light temperatures to choose from, such as the modern LED bright white (5700 Kelvin) or the retro classic white (3000 Kelvin). Holley also makes these LED headlamps with a yellow lens, but they feature the bright white 5700 Kelvin light.
Thanks to their standard shape and fixture, the RetroBright LED headlights are a cinch to install. This makes use of the fact that most classic round and rectangular headlamp designs are mounted via four bracket screws. To install the new headlights, all the user has to do is unplug and remove the old lamps, plug the new ones and screw the brackets in. Most vehicles also feature a headlight cover over the brackets, so this would also need to be removed and reinstalled to finish the job.
Having modern technology spicing up the classic vehicles is nothing new. Even carmakers offer aftermarket parts for their models that bring modern-era features to the car. Porsche is a good example, offering an aftermarket radio for the classic 911 with a navigation screen and phone support while preserving the classic look of the dashboard.
The RetroBright line of LED headlamps is available in the popular 5.7-inch round, 7-inch round, 4×6 rectangular, and 5×7 rectangular shape and will fit most classic vehicles that use these headlights housing. There are several light temperatures to choose from, such as the modern LED bright white (5700 Kelvin) or the retro classic white (3000 Kelvin). Holley also makes these LED headlamps with a yellow lens, but they feature the bright white 5700 Kelvin light.
Thanks to their standard shape and fixture, the RetroBright LED headlights are a cinch to install. This makes use of the fact that most classic round and rectangular headlamp designs are mounted via four bracket screws. To install the new headlights, all the user has to do is unplug and remove the old lamps, plug the new ones and screw the brackets in. Most vehicles also feature a headlight cover over the brackets, so this would also need to be removed and reinstalled to finish the job.
Having modern technology spicing up the classic vehicles is nothing new. Even carmakers offer aftermarket parts for their models that bring modern-era features to the car. Porsche is a good example, offering an aftermarket radio for the classic 911 with a navigation screen and phone support while preserving the classic look of the dashboard.