Your Dream of Becoming a Tram Driver is Closer Than Ever With TramSim

Did you ever dream of becoming a streetcar driver, but life sent you down a different path? Well, dream no longer, for you'll be avoiding cars in traffic and ringing that annoying bell like nobody's business in just a few days. TramSim Console Edition is coming out on April 25 on the PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.
As you have already guessed by now, TramSim is a streetcar simulator. You can't name it Desire or yell "HEY STELLAAA..." at it like Brando, but no one's stopping you from trying.
TramSim isn't the most graphically advanced video game out there, but the developers tried their best to recreate Vienna and Munich in a photorealistic manner with highly detailed environments.
With games like this, you have to understand that the dev teams don't have $150-$200 million budgets at their disposal to make their games look like the latest Rivian tech demo from Unreal Engine 5.
The gameplay is pretty straightforward. You start things off at the beginner level, and when you think you're ready, you kick things into gear with advanced and professional settings.
During your urban travels, you will encounter timetable-related challenges and level ranking, but the best part is the controls themselves. On consoles, you drive the trams with a controller, which maps perfectly to some newer models.
Think of the experience as a giant sightseeing tour you get to ride in and control.
The Vienna map has over 43 stations on the same line, where you'll come across landmarks like the City Hall, Court Theater, Parliament, Heldentor, the Museum of Art History, Vienna State Opera, the Historic water tower, and everything else tourists would visit in this gorgeous city.
Aficionados will recognize the 42 metric tons or 92,594 lbs Flexity tram produced in 2018 with a seating capacity of 62 and a standing capacity of 149 people.
Then there's the famous 1978-made E2 classic with a total passenger capacity of 103, including you. Production for the E2 stopped in 1990, but they're still in good condition, and you will often see them roaming the streets in all their glorified nostalgia.
The game costs $40 for the standard version and $50 for the Deluxe package. Aside from the ULF (Ultra-Low-Floor) Type Tram and Vienna Depot, the latter has little else to offer, so if you're new to the experience, I'd start with the base version.
I always advise financial caution and testing the waters before diving into uncharted territories. I avidly support the "vote with your wallet" mentality.
If you don't have or planning to own a console anytime soon, the game has been out on PC since 2020, so you can get your kicks with the old mouse and keyboard.
For the minimum requirements, your rig has to have at least a 4GB of RAM with a 4-core 2.6 GHz processor paired with a 4GB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 550.
The recommended system specs require at least 16GB of RAM, a 6-core processor with over 3.6 GHz, and an 8GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER or AMD Radeon RX 5700.
The best part about the PC version is that it has a VR option, so if you own a nifty headset, you can literally see everything in front of your eyes. The console port doesn't have a VR build for the moment.
